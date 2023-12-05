ESPN: Many NFL Scouts Rank Shedeur Sanders No. 3 QB Behind Caleb Williams, Drake Maye

Sean M. Haffey/Getty Images

NFL talent evaluators continue to be high on Colorado quarterback Shedeur Sanders, according to ESPN's Matt Miller.

USC's Caleb Williams and North Carolina's Drake Maye have long been considered the top two passers in the 2024 NFL draft class. Miller said Sanders is his No. 3 quarterback on the board and that "many NFL scouts agree the Colorado quarterback is right below Williams and Maye."

It might be another year before Sanders is in play, though.

Buffaloes head coach Deion Sanders said in November the plan was for sons Shedeur and Shilo to enter the NFL draft in 2025 rather than this spring. In an interview with USA Today's Brent Schrotenboer that published Monday, he gave the same impression when asked if his sons will return to school.

"I would think so," he said. "They're my sons. I would pray so. ... We do things as a family, and my sons respect the heck out of me and my decision-making and getting them to where they desire to go."

Shedeur threw for 3,230 yards, 27 touchdowns and three interceptions while completing 69.3 percent of his passes in his first year in Boulder. His draft stock rose significantly during Colorado's 3-0 start.

Being viewed as the third-best quarterback available would seemingly put Sanders at least in the first-round conversation, and that kind of opportunity will be difficult to turn down. The junior does have something to gain by finishing out his college career, though.

Another season in FBS will help Sanders refine his game, and perhaps he'll have an offensive line that offers him a consistently clean pocket. Him moving up to No. 1 in the 2025 draft class doesn't feel implausible.

Assuming Sanders spurns the NFL for now, LSU star Jayden Daniels could be the biggest beneficiary.

ESPN's Jordan Reid said Daniels is already his QB3 for 2024, which matches Bleacher Report's newest big board. The Heisman Trophy finalist threw for 3,812 yards, 40 touchdowns and four interceptions while running for 1,134 yards and 10 scores.