Trevor Lawrence's Ankle Injury Concerns NFL Fans as Jaguars Lose to Browning, Bengals

The Jacksonville Jaguars fell to the Cincinnati Bengals by the final score of 34-31 on Monday Night Football, although the main story of the night was Trevor Lawrence suffering an ankle injury.

Lawrence went down in the fourth quarter after his ankle was stepped on by left tackle Walker Little. He was unable to leave the field and head to the locker room without assistance. The Jaguars officially listed him as questionable to return, although he was unable to come back to Jacksonville's sideline before the end of the night.

Lawrence was eventually diagnosed with an ankle sprain, according to NFL Network's Tom Pelissero. He's expected to have an MRI on Tuesday.

Prior to the injury, Lawrence threw for 258 yards and two touchdowns with zero interceptions. He added 8 more yards on the ground, including a third score. Lawrence was replaced by backup C.J. Beathard, who completed nine of his ten pass attempts for 63 yards in relief duty.

Beathard led a game-tying drive near the end of regulation, although Jacksonville eventually fell in overtime. NFL fans were mostly dismayed by the injury to the Jaguars' franchise quarterback, though.