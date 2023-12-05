X

NFL

    Trevor Lawrence's Ankle Injury Concerns NFL Fans as Jaguars Lose to Browning, Bengals

    zach bacharContributor IDecember 5, 2023

    JACKSONVILLE, FLORIDA - DECEMBER 04: Trevor Lawrence #16 of the Jacksonville Jaguars warms up prior to the game against the Cincinnati Bengals at EverBank Stadium on December 04, 2023 in Jacksonville, Florida. (Photo by Mike Carlson/Getty Images)
    Mike Carlson/Getty Images

    The Jacksonville Jaguars fell to the Cincinnati Bengals by the final score of 34-31 on Monday Night Football, although the main story of the night was Trevor Lawrence suffering an ankle injury.

    Lawrence went down in the fourth quarter after his ankle was stepped on by left tackle Walker Little. He was unable to leave the field and head to the locker room without assistance. The Jaguars officially listed him as questionable to return, although he was unable to come back to Jacksonville's sideline before the end of the night.

    Lawrence was eventually diagnosed with an ankle sprain, according to NFL Network's Tom Pelissero. He's expected to have an MRI on Tuesday.

    Prior to the injury, Lawrence threw for 258 yards and two touchdowns with zero interceptions. He added 8 more yards on the ground, including a third score. Lawrence was replaced by backup C.J. Beathard, who completed nine of his ten pass attempts for 63 yards in relief duty.

    Beathard led a game-tying drive near the end of regulation, although Jacksonville eventually fell in overtime. NFL fans were mostly dismayed by the injury to the Jaguars' franchise quarterback, though.

    Bleacher Report @BleacherReport

    Trevor Lawrence suffered an apparent leg injury and has been taken to the locker room <a href="https://t.co/OTbwtIsdOX">pic.twitter.com/OTbwtIsdOX</a>

    Adam Schefter @AdamSchefter

    An injured Jaguars' QB Trevor Lawrence is being helped to the locker room.

    Robert Griffin III @RGIII

    Prayers up for Trevor Lawrence 🙏🏾

    Willie Lutz @willie_lutz

    Please be okay Trevor Lawrence

    Colleen Wolfe @ColleenWolfe

    Noooo not Trevor Lawrence too

    JE💫 @JUSTERIC__

    Not Trevor Lawrence man …. Injuries have been awful this year 🙏🏾😢

    Sunday Night Football on NBC @SNFonNBC

    Sending love to Trevor Lawrence. <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/DUUUVAL?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#DUUUVAL</a> <a href="https://t.co/oy2w4MshDD">pic.twitter.com/oy2w4MshDD</a>

    Dez Bryant @DezBryant

    Trevor Lawrence 🙏🏿

    Matt Connolly @MattConnollyOn3

    Peyton Manning on Trevor Lawrence being helped to the locker room: "I can't watch that. It makes me sick. This guy's the future of the NFL."

    The Nati King @thenatiking

    Not Trevor Lawrence man 😔<br><br>Bad year to be a star QB

    Jacksonville fell to 8-4 after the loss, but the team still remains in first place in the AFC South. It'll be important to monitor Lawrence's status moving forward, as the Jaguars' long-term success likely hinges on his availability.