NFL Reviewing Altercation Between 49ers' Dre Greenlaw, Eagles Chief Security Officer

Mitchell Leff/Getty Images

The NFL is reportedly investigating an incident from Sunday's game between the San Francisco 49ers and Philadelphia Eagles.

As ESPN's Adam Schefter relayed, the league is looking into the altercation between 49ers linebacker Dre Greenlaw and Eagles head of security Dom DiSandro. The two were jawing and pointing at each other after a play that ended near Philadelphia's sideline, and it appears there was at least some contact made:

The play in question happened in the third quarter when Greenlaw tackled Philadelphia wide receiver DeVonta Smith by lifting him off the ground and slamming him down.

Officials threw a flag for unnecessary roughness, and multiple Eagles coaches and players started yelling at the linebacker. DiSandro was included in that group, and Greenlaw appears to have made contact with his face, which led to an ejection.

DiSandro was also thrown out.

"I didn't get to see it all from where I'm at," 49ers head coach Shanahan told reporters.

"But when I started hearing people explain it to me and stuff ... I just can't believe someone not involved in a football game can taunt our players like that and put their hands in our guy's face and from what I was told, Dre did it back to him and [I] was told that he kind of mashed him in the face a little bit so he got ejected. But it was a very frustrating play."

Yet NFL senior vice president of officiating Walt Anderson explained to a pool reporter that Greenlaw was ejected because he made contact with someone who was not a player.

To San Francisco's credit, it didn't let the ejection turn the tide of the game. In fact, it outscored the Eagles 14-6 in the fourth quarter without him to put the finishing touches on a commanding 42-19 victory.

Brock Purdy looked like an MVP candidate while throwing for 314 yards, four touchdowns and zero interceptions, while Christian McCaffrey accounted for 133 yards from scrimmage and a touchdown.

Deebo Samuel, who has not hesitated to go back-and-forth with the Eagles and their fans in the past, scored three touchdowns as well.