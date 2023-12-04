NFL Fans Post Memes After Zach Wilson Reportedly 'Reluctant' to Start for Jets

Jim McIsaac/Getty Images

The New York Jets might want Zach Wilson back under center, but they may have a problem.

He reportedly isn't too keen on the idea.

According to Dianna Russini and Zack Rosenblatt of The Athletic, the Jets are "leaning towards" putting Wilson back in as the starter after turning to Tim Boyle and Trevor Siemian during Sunday's 13-8 loss to the Atlanta Falcons. However, Wilson is apparently "reluctant to stepping back in," so "the team is discussing next steps."

Social media had some fun with the situation:

It's safe to say this is not how the season was supposed to go for New York.

It brought in one of the best quarterbacks in league history in Aaron Rodgers to lead a talented roster that seemed ready for the playoffs. Yet he suffered a torn Achilles in the first game, which left Wilson as the next man up.

Wilson struggled with a 3-6 record as a starter this year, which led to Boyle and then Siemian the past two games. That wasn't any better, so the 4-8 Jets could just ride out the rest of the season with Wilson as the starter.