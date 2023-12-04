X

    NFL Fans Post Memes After Zach Wilson Reportedly 'Reluctant' to Start for Jets

    Scott Polacek, Featured Columnist IV, December 4, 2023

    EAST RUTHERFORD, NEW JERSEY - NOVEMBER 24: (NEW YORK DAILIES OUT) Zach Wilson #2 of the New York Jets looks on after a game against the Miami Dolphins at MetLife Stadium on November 24, 2023 in East Rutherford, New Jersey. The Dolphins defeated the Jets 34-13. (Photo by Jim McIsaac/Getty Images)
    Jim McIsaac/Getty Images

    The New York Jets might want Zach Wilson back under center, but they may have a problem.

    He reportedly isn't too keen on the idea.

    According to Dianna Russini and Zack Rosenblatt of The Athletic, the Jets are "leaning towards" putting Wilson back in as the starter after turning to Tim Boyle and Trevor Siemian during Sunday's 13-8 loss to the Atlanta Falcons. However, Wilson is apparently "reluctant to stepping back in," so "the team is discussing next steps."

    Social media had some fun with the situation:

    Kevin Clark @bykevinclark

    Literally Zach Wilson: <a href="https://t.co/ldmiRJtYuW">https://t.co/ldmiRJtYuW</a> <a href="https://t.co/xYrjSQ6Q4O">pic.twitter.com/xYrjSQ6Q4O</a>

    Charlotte Wilder @TheWilderThings

    The Jets: come back <br>Zach Wilson: <a href="https://t.co/hKferVfI8b">https://t.co/hKferVfI8b</a> <a href="https://t.co/p93Dmfjy3I">pic.twitter.com/p93Dmfjy3I</a>

    Ari Wasserman @AriWasserman

    What does that even mean??????<br><br>The man is paid a salary. If you don't want to play, then give back the money and retire. <a href="https://t.co/JQIjrJLMRl">https://t.co/JQIjrJLMRl</a>

    Matt Harmon @MattHarmon_BYB

    Jets: "Hey Zach we need you to get back out there buddy"<br><br>Zach Wilson: <a href="https://t.co/GxJ84EvMlj">https://t.co/GxJ84EvMlj</a> <a href="https://t.co/4Pi1SttuqW">pic.twitter.com/4Pi1SttuqW</a>

    B.W. Carlin @BaileyCarlin

    Zach Wilson said <a href="https://t.co/N0tnIE8Zv1">https://t.co/N0tnIE8Zv1</a> <a href="https://t.co/pILexaUE49">pic.twitter.com/pILexaUE49</a>

    Gordon Damer @gordondamer

    The NY Jets: We need a QB<br><br>Zach Wilson : <a href="https://t.co/KMTD8vExIk">pic.twitter.com/KMTD8vExIk</a>

    jon greenberg @jon_greenberg

    Zach Wilson when he got the call the Jets wanted him to start again. <a href="https://t.co/o6QL4w0xZ5">https://t.co/o6QL4w0xZ5</a> <a href="https://t.co/c5Och0Y750">pic.twitter.com/c5Och0Y750</a>

    Michael Lombardi @mlombardiNFL

    College star players are opting out preparing for the NFL draft, while Jets QB Zach Wilson is opting out of playing the rest of the season, preparing for his next chapter. this decision will help--right.

    Dugar, Michael-Shawn @MikeDugar

    Zach Wilson saying "nah I'm good, y'all got it" is perhaps the funniest possible plot twist in this Jets QB situation. <a href="https://t.co/yLMULY4QTf">https://t.co/yLMULY4QTf</a>

    lindsey ok @lindseyyok

    Zach Wilson saying no to a starting position after Joe Flacco came in off the couch and threw for 250+ and 2 TDs at age 38 is so poetic

    It's safe to say this is not how the season was supposed to go for New York.

    It brought in one of the best quarterbacks in league history in Aaron Rodgers to lead a talented roster that seemed ready for the playoffs. Yet he suffered a torn Achilles in the first game, which left Wilson as the next man up.

    Wilson struggled with a 3-6 record as a starter this year, which led to Boyle and then Siemian the past two games. That wasn't any better, so the 4-8 Jets could just ride out the rest of the season with Wilson as the starter.

    Unless he says no.

