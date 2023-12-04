Deion Sanders, Fiancée Tracey Edmonds 'Mutually Decided' to End Relationship

Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic

Colorado football coach Deion Sanders and fiancee Tracey Edmonds have separated, she announced on Instagram.

"We have mutually decided that it is best for us to move forward in life AS FRIENDS and have made this decision with love in our hearts, respect for each other, and appreciation for the time we've shared together," Edmonds wrote.

"Please keep us in your prayers as we go through this transition. Thank you for being there for us ALL THESE YEARS! We love you and appreciate you SO MUCH!"

Sanders and Edmonds dated for 12 years and were engaged in February 2019. The pair originally met and started dating when she was producing his reality show, Deion's Family Playbook.

Sanders just finished his first season at Colorado, posting a 4-8 record. The Buffaloes started the regular season 3-0, making Sanders and his program the talk of college football, before wilting in Pac-12 play.