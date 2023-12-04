Eagles' Jalen Carter Responds After Video of Sideline Emotions During 49ers Loss

Scott Winters/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

Philadelphia Eagles defensive lineman Jalen Carter's emotion bubbled up to the surface during Philadelphia's blowout loss at the hands of the San Francisco 49ers in a rematch of last season's NFC Championship game.

Carter, who was the first of the Eagles' 2023 first-round picks, got into an altercation with a San Francisco offensive lineman on an extra point attempt late in the 42-19 loss. Carter took a couple of swings at the lineman and got called for a personal foul penalty.

The former Georgia standout was later seen crying on the sideline as coach Nick Sirianni tried to talk to him.

Carter later took to his Instagram story to make a quick comment on the moment, writing "Know the city got my back #flyeaglesfly."

While it won't be a particularly memorable game from his tremendous rookie season, Carter has quickly become a fan favorite in the City of Brotherly Love thanks to his outstanding campaign.