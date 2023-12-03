Nick Saban: Alabama 'Did Our Part' to Make CFP After Win vs. Georgia for SEC Title

Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images

Chaos has officially begun.

With No. 8 Alabama's upset win over No. 1 Georgia in the SEC Championship on Saturday, the Crimson Tide have made it a very difficult situation for the College Football Playoff committee leading up to Sunday's final selection show.

Coach Nick Saban feels that his squad has done enough to warrant a spot in the final four and compete for a national title.

"We did our part. We did what we had to do to have the chance," Saban said in his postgame interview via Fox Sports' Matt Mosley.

"They showed today and proved they could win against anybody," he added later via Bama 247's Mike Rodak.

Alabama has been on the outside looking in ever since its 10-point loss to Texas in Week 1 of the season but have only gotten better from there with quarterback Jalen Milroe coming into his own.

Milroe threw for 192 yards and two touchdowns in Saturday's win.

And considering that Texas is now a one-loss Big 12 champion and the No. 7 team in the nation, that loss doesn't look all that bad for the Crimson Tide anymore.

"We won the SEC. We beat the #1 team in the country...if we needed to do something to pass the eye test, I guess that probably contributed to it significantly," Saban said during his postgame press conference.

Not only did Saban's squad manage to take home the SEC title, a huge boost to their resume, but they also snapped a 29-game winning for the Bulldogs—who had won back-to-back national titles.

It wouldn't be out of the realm of possibility for Georgia to still crash the CFP party but considering its weak schedule up to this point, Saturday's loss may be enough to bounce them out of the picture.

Other teams that are on the bubble are No. 7 Texas and No. 4 Florida State—who need a win in the ACC title game.