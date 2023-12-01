Nick Pringle Suspended Indefinitely by Alabama MCBB for Detrimental Conduct

Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images

Alabama head coach Nate Oats has suspended forward Nick Pringle indefinitely for conduct detrimental to the team.

Speaking to reporters on Friday, Oats announced the decision without providing specific information about what led to it.

"Nothing serious off the court or anything," Oats said. "In-house, just there's a standard we want our guys to uphold, and he wasn't upholding it. I still love Nick. Hopefully he can get himself figured out and be back with the team shortly."

Pringle is in his second season with the Crimson Tide. He was a junior college transfer after spending the 2021-22 academic year at Dodge City Community College in Kansas.

The South Carolina native began his college career at Wofford in 2020-21. He averaged 2.0 points in 15 appearances off the bench as a freshman.

Mason Smith of SI.com noted a "rough season on the court combined with poor academic performance" caused Pringle to transfer to a junior college.

Pringle was open with Smith about his on-court struggles during his lone season with the Terriers.

"My lack of focus," he said. "I feel like I didn't really lock into the process, I didn't trust guys around me, and I didn't buy into what I needed to."

In his first season at Alabama, Pringle appeared in 36 of the team's 37 games. He averaged 3.5 points on 84.7 percent shooting and 3.1 rebounds per game to help the Crimson Tide win the SEC regular-season and tournament titles and a No. 1 seed in the NCAA tournament for the first time in the history of the program.

Pringle has appeared in each of the team's first seven games this season, including six starts. He scored a season-high 14 points in a 98-67 win over Mercer on Nov. 17.