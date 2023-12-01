Draymond Green Says Warriors Can Win NBA Title: 'This Is a Team We All Believe In'

Noah Graham/NBAE via Getty Images

Despite their slow start this season, Draymond Green's confidence in the Golden State Warriors' ability to win an NBA championship hasn't wavered.

Green told reporters after Thursday's 120-114 win over the Los Angeles Clippers that "this is a team we all believe in."

The Warriors have been as inconsistent as any team so far. They opened the season with five consecutive wins after losing the opener but lost six straight games from Nov. 8 to 18. They have won two of their last three games, but the one loss saw them blow a 24-point lead to the Sacramento Kings on Tuesday.

Thursday's game against the Clippers was an encouraging sign for the Warriors. Green had 13 points, five rebounds and five assists in 29 minutes.

Klay Thompson finished with 22 points, including 10 straight for Golden State early in the fourth quarter. This was his fourth time hitting the 20-point mark in his last five games after failing to reach that threshold in his first 13 starts.

Stephen Curry had an average game, at least by his standards, with 29 points on 8-of-15 shooting, eight assists and seven rebounds.

The Warriors were able to get the win despite not having Chris Paul, Gary Payton II or Andrew Wiggins. Paul is considered day-to-day with a lower leg contusion, per ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski.

Payton is out indefinitely with a torn right calf, per Shams Charania of The Athletic and Stadium. Wiggins sat out after slamming his finger in a car door earlier in the day.