Raiders Rumors: Ex-GM Eyed C.J. Stroud in NFL Draft, Was Overruled by Josh McDaniels

Former Las Vegas Raiders general manager David Ziegler reportedly wanted the team to trade up in the 2023 NFL Draft and select C.J. Stroud, although he was ultimately overruled by former head coach Josh McDaniels (via Sports Illustrated's Hondo S. Carpenter Sr.).

Instead, Stroud was selected by the Houston Texans and has burst onto the NFL scene as a rookie. He's thrown for 3,266 yards in 11 starts while tossing 19 touchdowns against just five interceptions.

Both Ziegler and McDaniels were fired on Nov. 1.

Ziegler reportedly wanted to re-sign backup Jarrett Stidham as well as veteran signal-caller Jacoby Brissett to add some mobility to the team's quarterback room, per Carpenter.

"Josh wanted nothing to do with that plan. Bill [Belichick] loved [Jimmy] Garoppolo, so that meant he would. He was hellbent on Jimmy G, and despite all of the health issues that he had and Dave's incessant warnings that it was a mistake, Josh got his way," a league source told Carpenter.

The Raiders ended up bringing in Jimmy Garoppolo on a three-year deal worth just over $72 million prior to the draft. Despite the hefty investment, Carpenter reported that Garoppolo's age and injury history caused Ziegler to remain strong in his plan to bring in the rookie.

"He and Josh agreed that the price of No. 1 was too high, but [Ziegler] wanted to move up to No. 2 and grab Stroud. He could have made the deal. He also knew Stroud would allow McDaniels to show the fans and the owner that an identity would be established."

In six starts this season, Garoppolo threw only seven touchdowns against nine interceptions. He completed just 65.5 percent of his passes, the second-worst mark of his career while struggling with a back injury. He was eventually benched for rookie Aidan O'Connell after Week 8.