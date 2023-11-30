Zach Ertz Released by Cardinals, Reportedly Wants to Join NFL Super Bowl Contender

Steph Chambers/Getty Images

The Arizona Cardinals announced Thursday that they have released veteran tight end Zach Ertz.

CBS Sports' JJ Watt first reported Ertz's exit.

Watt, who was teammates with Ertz in Arizona, reported the three-time Pro Bowler requested to be let go by the team and "plans to sign with a contender and make a run at his second Super Bowl ring."

Perhaps Ertz already has an idea of what his market will look like.

Otherwise, it may not be as simple as landing on his feet with a team in the Super Bowl conversation. Pro Football Talk also noted he'll first need to clear waivers before he can pick his next destination.

The 33-year-old has caught 27 passes for 187 yards and one touchdown this season. Arizona's quarterback situation — Kyler Murray didn't return from his torn ACL until Week 10 — undoubtedly had a role in his lackluster production, but there's no getting around the fact his game has fallen off.

Second-year tight end Trey McBride has played in the same offense, and it hasn't stopped him from posting 48 receptions for 521 yards and one score through 12 appearances.

Assuming he clears waivers, Ertz will presumably take a short-term deal, though, and he knows his days as a top-end player at his position are over. He won't be looking to occupy a major role in the passing game.

Ertz will bring plenty of experience to whatever team he joins, and his history as a red-zone threat could prove useful. Thirty-eight of his 46 career touchdown receptions have come inside the opponent's 20-yard line.

The Philadelphia Eagles, where the 2013 second-round pick began his career, jump out as an obvious landing spot should he clear waivers.