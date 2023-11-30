WWE's Alexa Bliss, Husband Ryan Cabrera Announce Birth of Daughter Hendrix Rogue

Jose Devillegas/Getty Images

WWE Superstar Alexa Bliss announced the birth of her first child, a daughter named Hendrix Rogue Cabrera, on Wednesday.

In an Instagram video featuring Bliss' husband, singer Ryan Cabrera, their daughter's name was revealed, as was her birthdate of Nov. 27.

Bliss took to Twitter on Thursday to divulge that her daughter coincidentally shares a birthday with legendary rock 'n' roll guitarist and singer Jimi Hendrix, who was born on Nov. 27, 1942:

Bliss and Cabrera have been married since April 2022, and they announced in May 2023 that they were expecting their first child together,

The 32-year-old Bliss first signed with WWE in 2013 and spent a few years in NXT before making her main roster debut in 2016.

Bliss went on to become one of the most decorated female wrestlers in WWE history, holding the Raw Women's Championship and WWE Women's Tag Team Championships three times each, and the SmackDown Women's Championship twice.

Injuries have caused Bliss to miss significant time in recent years, although she competed for much of 2022 and into early 2023 with her last match being a loss to Bianca Belair at the 2023 Royal Rumble in January.

Bliss disappeared from WWE programming after that, but it was for good reason, as she and Cabrera prepared to welcome a baby girl into the world.

There is no timetable for Bliss' WWE return, but she confirmed in May that she does plan on returning to the ring at some point.