Kobe Bryant's Final Lakers Road Game Uniform and Shoes Sell for $485K at Auction

Layne Murdoch/NBAE via Getty Images

Late Los Angeles Lakers legend Kobe Bryant's game-worn uniform and shoes from the final road game of his illustrious career sold for huge money Saturday.

On SCP Auctions, the uniform went for $366,967, while the sneakers were won with a bid of $118,230.

The 2015-16 season marked the last hurrah for Kobe's 20-year NBA career, which was spent entirely with the Lakers.

While L.A. was among the NBA's worst teams that season with a 17-65 record, Bryant gave fans something to enjoy and cherish after being limited to just 41 games over the previous two seasons combined due to injury.

In his final season, Bryant appeared in 66 games and averaged 17.6 points, 3.7 rebounds and 2.8 assists per contest.

Most fans will likely always remember his historic final game when he dropped 60 points on the Utah Jazz in a 101-96 win in front of his home fans inside what was then called Staples Center in Los Angeles.

Just two days before that on April 11, 2016, Bryant played his final road game against the Oklahoma City Thunder.

Bryant played just 19 minutes and scored 13 points on 4-of-12 shooting in a 112-79 loss to OKC.

SCP Auctions photo-matched the jersey, shorts and Nike Kobe 11 Elite Low shoes to Bryant's final road game, making the items highly sought after pieces on the collector's market.

Bryant was an 18-time All-Star, five-time NBA champion, two-time NBA Finals MVP, two-time scoring champion and one-time NBA MVP, and the Hall of Famer ranks fourth on the all-time scoring list with 33,643 career points.

Tragically, Bryant died at the age of 41 in a plane crash in January 2020, along with his 13-year-old daughter Gianna "Gigi" Bryant.