Report: Sean Lewis, Deion Sanders' OC at Colorado, to Be Named San Diego State HC

Dustin Bradford/Getty Images

San Diego State appears to have found a new head coach.

The Aztecs are hiring Colorado offensive coordinator Sean Lewis to replace Brady Hoke, who announced in November that he would be retiring after the 2023 season, per Action Network's Brett McMurphy.

Lewis joined Deion Sanders' coaching staff as offensive coordinator of the Buffaloes in 2023, leading an offense highlighted by wide receiver Travis Hunter and quarterback Shedeur Sanders.

The Buffs got out to a hot start to the 2023 campaign with wins over TCU, Nebraska and Colorado State. However, things took a turn for the worse following a 42-6 loss to Oregon on Sept. 23.

Colorado went on to lose to USC and Stanford before Lewis was stripped of his play-calling duties in early November following a 28-16 loss to UCLA on Oct. 28, which marked the team's second straight loss and fourth in five games.

The Buffaloes finished the season with a 4-8 record in Sanders' first season as head coach.

Prior to joining Colorado, Lewis served as head coach at Kent State from 2018-22. He led the Golden Flashes to a 24-31 record and a win in the Frisco Bowl during his five seasons at the helm.

Lewis also had stints as the co-offensive coordinator and quarterbacks coach at Syracuse (2016-17) and Bowling Green (2015). Additionally, he served as a wide receivers coach at Bowling Green in 2014 and was a wide receivers and tight ends coach at Eastern Illinois from 2012-13.

Hoke had coached San Diego State since 2020 following an initial stint with the program from 2009-10. The Aztecs went 40-32 in six total seasons under Hoke and 27-20 over the last four years.

