Tiger Woods on 'Realistic' Return To Golf: 'Best Scenario Is a Tournament a Month'

David Cannon/Getty Images

Tiger Woods is optimistic he can be a more regular participant on the PGA Tour in 2024.

"The best scenario would be a tournament a month," he told reporters Tuesday. "I think that's realistic."

Taylor Zarzour said Monday on SiriusXM PGA TOUR Radio that Woods was feeling better and was indicating to those close to him that he set five or six events as a tentative benchmark:

Fans have learned to keep their expectations in check with Woods at this point. Injuries had already started to accumulate before his 2021 car crash that resulted in fractures to his tibia and fibula. Effects of the crash continue to linger years later.

The 15-time major champion competed in only two events this past season and only made it through the second round of the Masters before withdrawing. The 2021-22 campaign wasn't much different, as he entered three tournaments, one of which saw him withdraw and another resulted in a missed cut.

Leading up to the 2023 Masters, Woods was honest when he told reporters, "I don't know how many more I have in me" when asked whether he's starting to savor his trips to Augusta National Golf Club a little more.

Despite making sporadic appearances, Woods remains the biggest star in golf. He finished atop the inaugural rankings for the tour's Player Impact Program in March 2022 and remained there after the 2021-22 season concluded. This year, he was runner-up to Rory McIlroy.