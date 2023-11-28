Lakers' Austin Reaves on 44-Point Loss to 76ers: 'They Beat the S--t out of Us'

Jesse D. Garrabrant/NBAE via Getty Images

Austin Reaves kept things simple when evaluating the Los Angeles Lakers' 138-94 loss to the Philadelphia 76ers on Monday.

"They beat the s--t out of us," he told reporters.

Well, Reaves isn't wrong.

Things got ugly on both sides of the floor for the Lakers, as they shot just 25 percent from deep and turned it over 17 times on offense and couldn't stop Joel Embiid on defense. The reigning MVP finished with a triple-double of 30 points, 11 assists and 11 rebounds on 9-of-15 shooting from the field and 2-of-3 shooting from deep.

It was far from a one-man show, as Tyrese Maxey notched 31 points and eight assists.

The result was a historic loss for LeBron James:

Los Angeles is now 10-8 on the season but just 3-6 on the road, which is a formula that will have to change if it is going to realistically challenge the best teams in the Western Conference come playoff time.