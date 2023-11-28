A.J. Brown Calls on Eagles Fans to Troll 49ers' Deebo Samuel After Bradberry Comments

Michael Zagaris/San Francisco 49ers/Getty Images

Visiting players are always going to hear from Philadelphia Eagles fans when they are playing at Lincoln Financial Field, but San Francisco 49ers wide receiver Deebo Samuel will likely hear from them before Sunday's game.

Especially after A.J. Brown gave Eagles fans permission to troll his fellow pass-catcher:

Brown's tweet comes after some back-and-forth involving Samuel.

The 49ers receiver went on the I Am Athlete podcast and called Eagles defensive back James Bradberry "trash" following Philadelphia's win over San Francisco in last season's NFC Championship game.

And he didn't walk those comments back ahead of Sunday's rematch:

That Brown encouraged the fans to troll Samuel is notable since the latter told Zion Olojede of Complex in May that Philadelphia was his "most hated team" because "all the trash talk coming from the Eagles fan base and the players, you just get tired of that."

Sunday would be a juicy matchup even without the trash talk, as it is an NFC Championship Game rematch between the top-seeded Eagles and second-seeded 49ers. A head-to-head win will go a long way toward either team securing home-field advantage and an easier path to the Super Bowl.