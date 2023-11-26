Lakers' Reaves: Anthony Davis Impacts Game More Than 'Average Human Is Picking Up On'

Adam Pantozzi/NBAE via Getty Images

Anthony Davis hasn't been putting up his typical consistent high scoring numbers this season, but his teammates have his back.

Lakers guard Austin Reaves pushed back on Davis' critics after the big man put up 32 points, 13 rebounds, three blocks and two steals in Saturday's win over the Cleveland Cavaliers.

"Everybody's quick to murder AD when he has an off night. … He's affecting the game more than what the average human is picking up on," Reaves said, per Dave McMenamin of ESPN.

Davis was coming off an ugly 10-point performance in Wednesday's loss to the Dallas Mavericks and is averaging just 22.1 points per game, his third-fewest since his rookie season. He's spent most of the season dealing with an ailing him that's impacted his performance, but Davis has been on the court for 16 of the Lakers' 17 games.

While Davis has not been able to take over the mantle as the Lakers' best player from LeBron James, his presence is vital to their title hopes. He's their fulcrum in the middle of the defense, using his length to alter and block shots while also focusing on finishing at the rim on the offensive end.

The sheer presence of Davis in the middle will cause players to change the type of shots they take and their willingness to attack the rim.