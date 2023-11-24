Dolphins' Jaelan Phillips Carted off with Achilles Injury vs. Jets

Mike Stobe/Getty Images

One of the few blemishes in a dominant performance by the Miami Dolphins, star linebacker Jaelan Phillips was carted off the field with a lower leg injury Friday against the New York Jets.

The Amazon broadcast later confirmed that it was an Achilles injury.

Phillips, 24, suffered what appeared to be a non-contact injury toward the beginning of the fourth quarter as he began his pass-rushing move, not even engaging with the Jets' offensive lineman before going down.

The 2021 first-round pick was in clear pain as he was carted away.

Phillips was in the midst of one of his best games of the season, recording four tackles, a sack and a tipped pass, just smothering Jets' starter Tim Boyle throughout the afternoon.

He had 5.5 sacks coming into Friday's matchup and was on pace to set a career-high mark—surpassing the 8.5 he recorded as a rookie in 2021. He also amassed 29 total tackles and an interception.

Ever since joining the Dolphins, Phillips has become a key cog in Miami's pass rush unit along with Bradley Chubb, Christian Wilkins and Andrew Van Ginkel.

And despite having a number of injury issues while in college, Phillips has managed to stay healthy in the professional ranks, playing in all 17 games in each of his first two seasons.

While in college, Phillips had to medically retire following his first two seasons at UCLA due to sustaining several concussions and other injuries. He ultimately got healthy and wound up transferring to the University of Miami before becoming a first-round pick.