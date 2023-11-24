Ron Rivera 'Not Worried' About Job Security After Commanders Routed by Cowboys

Patrick Smith/Getty Images

Washington Commanders head coach Ron Rivera isn't worried about his job status even after Thursday's 45-10 blowout loss to the Dallas Cowboys.

"I've told you before, I'm not worried about anything," he told reporters. "All I'm going to do is do my job and see how things go."

Washington is 4-8 on the season, and it wouldn't be surprising if it decided to move forward with another coach next year as part of an organizational overhaul.

After all, the Josh Harris-led ownership group purchased the team ahead of the 2023 campaign and could look to bring in its own hand-picked coach. It's also not as if Rivera has a long history of success with the Commanders.

This is his fourth season as the head coach, and Thursday's loss dropped him to 26-35-1 during that tenure. He doesn't have a single winning season with Washington, although the team snuck into the postseason during the 2020 campaign as NFC East champions at 7-9.

Rivera was much more successful during his nine years as the head coach of the Carolina Panthers.

He went 76-63-1 with a Super Bowl appearance with the Panthers, although even that didn't save him from being fired after Week 13 of his final season with the team in 2019.

This will be an interesting offseason for Washington as it decides whether to keep Rivera as the head coach and whether Sam Howell is the franchise quarterback it plans on building around in the future. It may decide to bring in another coach and perhaps draft a new quarterback in a rebuilding effort.