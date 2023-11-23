X

NFL

    NFL Fans Hype Dolly Parton's Cowboys Halftime Show Over Jack Harlow's Performance

    Jack MurrayNovember 23, 2023

    ARLINGTON, TEXAS - NOVEMBER 23: Dolly Parton performs during halftime in the game between the Washington Commanders and the Dallas Cowboys at AT&T Stadium on November 23, 2023 in Arlington, Texas. (Photo by Ron Jenkins/Getty Images)
    Ron Jenkins/Getty Images

    After fans were quick to troll Jack Harlow's halftime performance at the opening Thanksgiving game, Dolly Parton's performance during the second matchup of the day garnered a very different reaction.

    Parton performed during halftime of the Dallas Cowboy's matchup against the Washington Commanders and embraced the home team by donning the outfit of the team's cheerleaders.

    B/R Gridiron @brgridiron

    Everything really is bigger in Texas 🤯 <a href="https://t.co/zKkJdxs60O">pic.twitter.com/zKkJdxs60O</a>

    Parton played some of her most famous songs, including "Jolene" and "9 to 5" and also brought the house down at AT&T Stadium with renditions of Queen classics "We are the Champions/We Will Rock You"

    The performance has fans on social media praising her energy and declaring that the 77-year-old outdid the 25-year-old Harlow.

    Willie Lutz @willie_lutz

    Dolly Parton is making Jack Harlow look like the least talented person on earth.<br><br>This halftime show is electric.

    Kara Wagland @Kara_Wagland

    Dolly Parton is kicking Jack Harlow's halftime show's ass

    Cameron Magruder @ScooterMagruder

    Dolly Parton &gt; Jack Harlow

    Evan Daniel @itsmrevandaniel

    Dolly Parton to Jack Harlow. <a href="https://t.co/N2kcBKS8fn">pic.twitter.com/N2kcBKS8fn</a>

    Paul Pabst @PaulPabst

    Dolly Parton is up 35-0 on Jack Harlow at halftime.

    Mike Beauvais @MikeBeauvais

    Beloved American icon Dolly Parton showing the world how to do a halftime show only hours after Jack Harlow borrowed the set from a local middle school's production of Frozen for his. <a href="https://t.co/7MYd7VtU4I">pic.twitter.com/7MYd7VtU4I</a>

    Eric Lindquist @EricLindquist

    Dolly Parton &gt;&gt;&gt;&gt;&gt;&gt;&gt;&gt;&gt;&gt;&gt;&gt;&gt;&gt;&gt;&gt;&gt;&gt;&gt;&gt;&gt;&gt;&gt;&gt;&gt;&gt;&gt;&gt;&gt;&gt;&gt;&gt;&gt;&gt;&gt;&gt;&gt;&gt;&gt;&gt;&gt;&gt;&gt;&gt;&gt;&gt;&gt;&gt;&gt;&gt;&gt;&gt;&gt; Jack Harlow

    Mike McDaniel @MikMcDaniel

    77 year old Dolly Parton came out with more energy than 17 year old Jack Harlow.<a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/WASvsDAL?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#WASvsDAL</a>

    This is a Manhattan Bird Alert Stan Account @kburweezie

    Dolly Parton is the GOAT good lord

    jessica @enchantedjess13

    dolly parton singing jolene in a dallas cheer costume is the reason for the season

    The Cowboys entered halftime with a 20-10 lead over the Commanders.

