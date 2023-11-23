NFL Fans Hype Dolly Parton's Cowboys Halftime Show Over Jack Harlow's Performance

Ron Jenkins/Getty Images

After fans were quick to troll Jack Harlow's halftime performance at the opening Thanksgiving game, Dolly Parton's performance during the second matchup of the day garnered a very different reaction.

Parton performed during halftime of the Dallas Cowboy's matchup against the Washington Commanders and embraced the home team by donning the outfit of the team's cheerleaders.

Parton played some of her most famous songs, including "Jolene" and "9 to 5" and also brought the house down at AT&T Stadium with renditions of Queen classics "We are the Champions/We Will Rock You"

The performance has fans on social media praising her energy and declaring that the 77-year-old outdid the 25-year-old Harlow.