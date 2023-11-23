X

    NFL Fans Troll Jack Harlow's Halftime Show for Packers vs. Lions on Thanksgiving Day

    Mike Chiari@@mikechiariFeatured Columnist IVNovember 23, 2023

    DETROIT, MICHIGAN - NOVEMBER 23: Artist Jack Harlow performs during halftime of a game between the Green Bay Packers and Detroit Lions at Ford Field on November 23, 2023 in Detroit, Michigan. (Photo by Gregory Shamus/Getty Images)
    Gregory Shamus/Getty Images

    Football fans took to social media to mock rapper Jack Harlow's performance during halftime of the Thanksgiving game between the Detroit Lions and Green Bay Packers.

    FOX Sports: NFL @NFLonFOX

    It's time for the Thanksgiving Halftime Show, performed by <a href="https://twitter.com/jackharlow?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@jackharlow</a> 🎤<br><br>📺: FOX <a href="https://t.co/yHjtwUOhwA">pic.twitter.com/yHjtwUOhwA</a>

    Multiple accounts on X, formerly known as Twitter, poked fun at Harlow's concert, as well as the overall presentation:

    NFL Memes @NFL_Memes

    This Jack Harlow halftime show… <a href="https://t.co/qtcgW7c6se">pic.twitter.com/qtcgW7c6se</a>

    Isaiah🦅 @RatiodByHurts

    NFL really got Jack Harlow for a halftime show <a href="https://t.co/O5fJc12DXj">pic.twitter.com/O5fJc12DXj</a>

    kyle @knicks_tape99

    Jack Harlow halftime shows <a href="https://t.co/2ATURfebyP">pic.twitter.com/2ATURfebyP</a>

    Jomboy Media @JomboyMedia

    The Jack Harlow halftime set <a href="https://t.co/QNIedQP0Db">pic.twitter.com/QNIedQP0Db</a>

    𝙻̷𝚞̷𝚜̷ 📯 @Theylovelus

    NFL really picked Jack Harlow <a href="https://t.co/54WxD7ZXob">pic.twitter.com/54WxD7ZXob</a>

    Quez @QuezIsGodly

    EVERYONE IN AMERICAN WHEN THEY SAW A JACK HARLOW HALFTIME SHOW <a href="https://t.co/ezENsya2q1">pic.twitter.com/ezENsya2q1</a>

    Carlos Monarrez @cmonarrez

    Jack Harlow's halftime set at Ford Field looks like the live-action production of Club Penguin. <a href="https://t.co/BCeCtYmafL">pic.twitter.com/BCeCtYmafL</a>

    Pat McAfee @PatMcAfeeShow

    Feels like Jack Harlow had no chance with that set design.. he was walking on plastic at one point

    Lemon Pepper Lou 🍋 @LOUisButIsnt

    Jack Harlow doing the halftime show <a href="https://t.co/BnD2Lg4lN7">pic.twitter.com/BnD2Lg4lN7</a>

    John m @john_m_98

    Jack Harlow trying to get the Detroit crowd fired up <a href="https://t.co/xJdxvvj7Vf">pic.twitter.com/xJdxvvj7Vf</a>

    Most fans in attendance at Ford Field were likely in no mood for a halftime show, as they watched their team play one of their worst half of the season, resulting in a 23-6 halftime deficit.

    The 25-year-old Harlow has been one of the fastest-rising stars in rap over the past few years, and he has also had some involvement in the sports world.

    Harlow starred in the 2023 remake of the classic basketball movie White Men Can't Jump, plus he is known to be an avid player and fan of basketball.

    On Thursday, Harlow performed his new hit song "Lovin On Me," which featured a mention of Detroit, but it still didn't seem to resonate with many of those watching at home.

