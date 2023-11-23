NFL Fans Troll Jack Harlow's Halftime Show for Packers vs. Lions on Thanksgiving Day

Gregory Shamus/Getty Images

Football fans took to social media to mock rapper Jack Harlow's performance during halftime of the Thanksgiving game between the Detroit Lions and Green Bay Packers.

Multiple accounts on X, formerly known as Twitter, poked fun at Harlow's concert, as well as the overall presentation:

Most fans in attendance at Ford Field were likely in no mood for a halftime show, as they watched their team play one of their worst half of the season, resulting in a 23-6 halftime deficit.

The 25-year-old Harlow has been one of the fastest-rising stars in rap over the past few years, and he has also had some involvement in the sports world.

Harlow starred in the 2023 remake of the classic basketball movie White Men Can't Jump, plus he is known to be an avid player and fan of basketball.