X

NBA

NEWSSCORESTEAMSRUMORSHIGHLIGHTSFANTASYDRAFTBR Sports on Max

    Lakers' LeBron James Entertains NBA Fans with Shove of Mavs' Kyrie Irving Before Dunk

    Doric SamNovember 23, 2023

    LOS ANGELES, CA - NOVEMBER 22: LeBron James #23 of the Los Angeles Lakers handles the ball while Tim Hardaway Jr. #10 of the Dallas Mavericks plays defense during the game on November 22, 2023 at Crypto.Com Arena in Los Angeles, California. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and/or using this Photograph, user is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. Mandatory Copyright Notice: Copyright 2023 NBAE (Photo by Adam Pantozzi/NBAE via Getty Images)
    Adam Pantozzi/NBAE via Getty Images

    Former teammates LeBron James and Kyrie Irving faced off for the first time this season in Wednesday's game between the Los Angeles Lakers and Dallas Mavericks, and an early interaction had fans on social media buzzing.

    During a Lakers fastbreak opportunity in the first quarter, James sent Irving flying to the ground when he drove to the basket. The referees didn't call an offensive foul, and James finished the play with a dunk:

    NBA @NBA

    Lakers ball movement leads to the LeBron dunk 🔥<br><br>Mavs-Lakers | Live on the NBA App <br>📲 <a href="https://t.co/TaxCZgZFyg">https://t.co/TaxCZgZFyg</a> <a href="https://t.co/fk7zK4lYLb">pic.twitter.com/fk7zK4lYLb</a>

    The run-in between James and Irving was an early amusing moment for fans on social media:

    🅁ɪᴄᴏ 🄴sᴄᴏʙᴀʀ™ @Mrgiveherback_

    Lebron sent Kyrie flying 😂😂😂

    .🫣 @00Exodus

    LeBron just steamrolled Kyrie lmaoooo

    TheOddCentral @TheOddCentral

    Lebron just assaulted kyrie on live tv he fell so hard🤣🤣 <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/lakeshow?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#lakeshow</a> <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/nba?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#nba</a>

    yup. @Geelarks

    Lebron bodied tf outta Kyrie 😭

    Joey 🃏 @AssassinateHate

    Lebron vs Kyrie 👀

    mavsmarie @mavsmarie

    No foul on Lebron for shoving Kyrie? Ok

    yhl @archived124

    LeBron sent Kyrie flying😭

    Optic @Optic2356

    Lebron knocked tf outta kyrie 😭

    Ky🤞🏽 @Mavscandefend

    Kyrie smiling at Lebron

    Of course, any interaction between James and Irving is going to generate a ton of reactions due to their storied history with one another. They teamed together with the Cleveland Cavaliers for three seasons and won the NBA championship in 2016 before Irving requested to be traded.

    More recently, there was rampant speculation that Irving was angling to land in Los Angeles to reunite with James this offseason. He wound up re-signing with Dallas on a three-year deal instead.

    Perhaps the shove by James ignited Irving on Wednesday, as he scored 13 points in the first half to help the Mavs take a 62-46 lead into halftime.

    Lakers' LeBron James Entertains NBA Fans with Shove of Mavs' Kyrie Irving Before Dunk
    Video Play Button
    ✨ Watch more top videos, highlights, and B/R original content Right Arrow Icon