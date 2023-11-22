Amon-Ra St. Brown Calls Brother Equanimeous, Bears 'Choke Artists' After Lions Game

Scott W. Grau/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

After the Chicago Bears blew a 12-point lead in Sunday's 31-26 loss to the Detroit Lions, Detroit wide receiver Amon-Ra St. Brown didn't waste the opportunity to get a dig in at the expense of his brother, Bears receiver Equanimeous St. Brown.

During this week's episode of the St. Brown Bros podcast, Amon-Ra called Equanimeous and the rest of the Bears "choke artists."

The Bears appeared to be on the verge of a major upset when they took a 26-14 late in the fourth quarter, but in a stunning turn of events, they allowed 17 unanswered points over the final three minutes of the game to allow the Lions to escape with the victory. Chicago fell to 3-8 while Detroit improved to 8-2 and remains in the driver's seat to clinch an NFC North title.

Equanimeous admitted to being surprised by the final result, saying he expected to be the one trash-talking during the podcast.

"Of course, there was not one point where I was like, 'We're not gonna win this game,'" Equanimeous said. "I was already thinking about this podcast. I was ready to light you up."

In addition to the victory, Amon-Ra had the better individual performance out of the two brothers. He led Detroit with eight catches, 77 yards and a touchdown, while Equanimeous recorded two receptions for 19 yards.