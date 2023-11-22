Celtics' Jrue Holiday on Bucks' Damian Lillard Trade: 'A Warning Would've Been Cool'

Kent Smith/NBAE via Getty Images

Ahead of his first game against the Milwaukee Bucks this season, Jrue Holiday doesn't have any hard feelings about being traded for Damian Lillard and eventually landing with the Boston Celtics.

Speaking to reporters on Wednesday, Holiday admitted a "warning would've been cool" but said he's not mad.

"I think that they got what they wanted, so I can't be mad at that. A warning would've been cool," he said. "But other than that, I'm in the best place that I can be to compete against them, which is for the top team in the East and, hopefully, the top team in the league."

