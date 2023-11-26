Santos Escobar Tops Dragon Lee at WWE Survivor Series After Mysterio, Carlito Attacks

Photo credit: WWE.com

Santos Escobar defeated former Dragon Lee in a grudge match at Survivor Series: WarGames on Saturday.

In a relatively short contest, Escobar finished off his opponent with the Phantom Driver to send a message to Carlito, Rey Mysterio and the rest of the SmackDown roster.

Lee was a replacement for the injured Carlito, who joined LWO in October when he made his WWE return at Fastlane as the mystery tag team partner of Escobar and Mysterio for their match against Bobby Lashley and The Street Profits.

While LWO was victorious, things quickly went downhill, with events at Crown Jewel proving to be the catalyst for Escobar leaving the group.

Mysterio defended the United States Championship against Logan Paul in Saudi Arabia, and when one of the YouTuber's cronies attempted to hand him some brass knuckles, Santos stepped in and intercepted them.

However, when he went to chase off Paul's friend and left the weapon on the apron, which allowed Paul to put them on and use them against Mysterio en route to victory.

On the following episode of SmackDown, Carlito called out Escobar and suggested he screwed over The Master of the 619 on purpose, which led to Santos attacking Carlito.

Mysterio attempted to diffuse the situation and it seemed cooler heads would prevail, but Escobar went on to attack the LWO leader as well, crushing his leg between the steel stairs and the ring post.

That resulted in Mysterio undergoing surgery, and Escobar made it clear where he stood, saying he hoped the WWE Hall of Famer would have to get his leg amputated.

Escobar gave Joaquin Wilde and Cruz Del Toro the choice to stick with him rather than remaining loyal to Mysterio and Carlito, but he attacked them when they refused and Carlito made the save.

On the final episode of SmackDown before Survivor Series, Escobar attacked Carlito again, this time injuring his arm and rendering him unable to compete.

Lee saved Carlito from further damage and agreed to step in as Escobar's opponent at Survivor Series.

Lee sought to make Escobar pay for his actions Saturday, but Santos was victorious, giving Mysterio even more incentive to pursue revenge when he returns.