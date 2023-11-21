Anonymous NFL Players Rip Commanders' FedEx Field: 'The Place Is Just a Dump'

Rob Carr/Getty Images

The Washington Commanders' need for a new stadium has been obvious for years, and NFL players are seemingly fed up with playing there.

The Athletic conducted a poll of players who voted FedEx Field among the league's worst, with a couple of them getting off some choice words.

"Almost everything about (FedEx) is below the standard of what an NFL stadium should be," one player said.

"The place is just a dump," another player said.

FedEx Field opened in 1997 and most recently underwent renovations in 2012 but has long ranked among the most unpleasant experiences for players. The playing surface has had several issues over the years, and it's gotten to the point where even the showers aren't working properly.

Former owner Dan Snyder made several attempts to find a location for a new stadium in recent years but was finding trouble—in large part due to his negative reputation. One of the first orders of business for new majority owner Josh Harris will be finding a location and funding for a new stadium.

Virginia has been seen as the favorite in the Washington D.C. area to house the Commanders in the future.