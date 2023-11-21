Jake Paul Open to Nate Diaz MMA Fight or Boxing Fights vs. Tommy Fury, KSI

Sam Hodde/Getty Images

Having already lined up his next boxing match, Jake Paul is thinking about what might come after he takes on Andre August.

Speaking to Michael Babcock on the TMZ Sports Show, Paul said he would be open to rematch with Nate Diaz under MMA rules or boxing matches against Tommy Fury or KSI.

Paul and Diaz squared off in a catchweight boxing match on Aug. 5. The controversial YouTube star won the 10-round bout via unanimous decision. It was the first boxing match of Diaz's career after competing in mixed martial arts for 18 years.

A rematch between Paul and Diaz under MMA rules was agreed to by Paul on Oct. 23, per a statement from his promoters.

A date for the bout has not yet been announced.

Paul and Fury also went head-to-head earlier this year. Fury handed Paul the first loss of his boxing career via split decision in the eight-round bout.

KSI knows the Paul family very well, having gone up against Jake's brother, Logan, in two boxing matches. The first was an amateur bout that ended in a draw, setting up a rematch that was officially sanctioned. KSI got the win over Logan by split decision.