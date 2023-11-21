49ers' Nick Bosa Talks NFL Playoff Picture: 'November Is When S--t Really Starts'

Michael Zagaris/San Francisco 49ers/Getty Images

Having come out of their bye with two impressive wins, the San Francisco 49ers are entering their most important stretch of the season starting on Thanksgiving Day against the Seattle Seahawks.

Nick Bosa admitted this time of the year on the NFL calendar is what separates the true contenders from everyone else.

"We just have to win, keep winning and hopefully everything takes care of itself because that bye week is pretty huge," Bosa told ESPN's Nick Wagoner. "November is when s--t really starts."

November has been kind to San Francisco thus far. It started the month with a bye that allowed the players to regroup and get healthy after losing to the Cleveland Browns, Minnesota Vikings and Cincinnati Bengals.

In two games so far this month, the 49ers have defeated the Jacksonville Jaguars and Tampa Bay Buccaneers by a combined score of 61-17. Bosa, who had three sacks in the first eight games, racked up 2.5 sacks in those wins.

The 49ers are in a race with the Philadelphia Eagles and Detroit Lions for the No. 1 seed in the NFC. They are also trying to fight off the Seahawks for the top spot in the NFC West.

San Francisco's three-game losing streak from Weeks 6 through 8 left it with a steep hill to climb if it wants to get home-field advantage in the NFC playoffs.

Philadelphia has a leg up on everyone else in the NFC with a 9-1 record. The Lions are the No. 2 seed and a game up on the 49ers with an 8-2 record.

The Eagles are in the midst of a brutal six-game stretch that began in Week 9. They defeated the Dallas Cowboys, had a bye in Week 10 and got a huge road win over the Kansas City Chiefs on Monday night.

Still to come for Philadelphia are home games against the Buffalo Bills and 49ers before back-to-back road games against the Cowboys and Seahawks.

The Niners' fate in the NFC hierarchy could be determined over their next three games. They play at Seattle on Thursday, at Philadelphia on Dec. 3 and host the Seahawks on Dec. 10.