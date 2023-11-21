LSU's Angel Reese Misses 2nd Straight Game amid Kim Mulkey Comments

Michael Hickey/Getty Images

The LSU women's basketball team took the court without its most prominent player once again on Monday.

Christian Arnold of the New York Post reported Angel Reese was absent from the Tigers for Monday's contest against Texas Southern University. There wasn't a reason given, although this is the second consecutive game she will miss after she was not present for Friday's win over Southeastern Louisiana.

"Angel Reese is still part of the team," LSU head coach Kim Mulkey said (h/t Arnold). "She is not in uniform tonight."

This comes after Reese posted "please don't believe everything you read" on social media on Sunday:

After the star forward was absent for the game against Southeastern Louisiana, Mulkey did not provide much clarity regarding the situation.

"You want me to explain why?" she said. "It's very obvious Angel was not in uniform. Angel is a part of this basketball team, and we hope to see her sooner than later.

"I'm not going to answer any more. That's it. That's all y'all need to know."

Reese was also benched after halftime of LSU's win over Kent State in a move Mulkey called a coach's decision while she told reporters "I could, but I won't" when asked why she didn't play.

It is a situation that could ultimately define the Tigers' season.

They are the reigning national champions in large part because she was the Most Outstanding Player of the NCAA tournament. She is a double-double threat every time she steps on the floor and a major reason the Tigers are in national-championship-or-bust mode this season.

LSU can still rely on other players such as Mikaylah Williams and Hailey Van Lith, but Reese is a major absence.