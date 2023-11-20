Peter King Questions Chip Kelly's Future If Fired by UCLA: 'The Oregon Magic Is Gone'

Jevone Moore/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

There haven't been many college football coaches that have had a toastier seat than UCLA's Chip Kelly.

Kelly has had a mostly unimpressive tenure at the helm of the Bruins' program and is in the middle of another mediocre campaign. He is—however—coming off the biggest win of the season against rival USC on Saturday in an impressive 38-20 effort.

But if this is Kelly's final rodeo at the Rose Bowl, NBC's Peter King doesn't really know what the next stop would be for the former following this uninspiring run.

"If this is Chip Kelly's last season at UCLA, I wonder what team, college or pro, would want him now," King wrote Monday. "Kelly turns 60 this week. His record at UCLA in six seasons is 34-33, even after Saturday's impressive win over USC, and when you can't win at UCLA, after not winning at San Francisco in 2016 and getting fired after three seasons without a playoff win at Philadelphia, the Oregon magic is gone

"I thought the guy had genius qualities when I covered him a few times in Philly, but boy was I wrong. His people skills aren't good. In his 10 coaching seasons post-Oregon, Kelly is 62-68. That's not a season or two. It's a decade."

Kelly is far removed from his days as the coach at Oregon where he managed to lead the Ducks to three-consecutive PAC 12 titles while running one of the most electric offenses in college football.

Following all that success, Kelly moved on to the pro ranks as the coach of the Philadelphia Eagles where he enjoyed a moderate amount of winning but made some moves that alienated the fan base and was ultimately fired during his third season in 2015 after going 6-9.

Kelly was subsequently hired by the San Francisco 49ers in 2016 but had the worst year of his coaching career, going 2-14 and not making it to a second season.

But Kelly's reputation as an elite college coach hasn't faded and it helped him land the UCLA gig back in 2018. He has amassed a 34-33 record since taking over the Bruins.