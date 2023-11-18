Patrick Queen Calls out Germaine Pratt, Says Bengals Defense Got 'Cooked' by Ravens

Michael Owens/Getty Images

As if the Cincinnati Bengals and Baltimore Ravens didn't do enough to each other on Thursday night, Patrick Queen and Germaine Pratt engaged in a back-and-forth on social media Saturday.

Pratt responded to a comment from FS1 host Skip Bayless about the Ravens by saying they "only looked good" because of Joe Burrow's injury, prompting Queen to remind him they got "cooked" on defense regardless of what happened with their quarterback.

The Bengals linebacker clapped back by saying Queen was happy Burrow went down because they were going after him, leading to another response from Queen:

Emotions are probably running pretty high for the Bengals right now because they lost Burrow for the season to a wrist injury in the 34-20 loss to their division rival, so Pratt's responses are understandable.

But it's also hard for Pratt to really justify how the Bengals played on defense. They allowed a season-high 34 points and gave up more than 400 yards for the third time in the past four games.

The loss dropped Cincinnati to 5-5 overall and 0-3 against AFC North teams.

On the other side, things are going pretty well for the Ravens. They had a strong rebound effort coming off a 33-31 loss to the Cleveland Browns on Sunday. They've scored more than 30 points in five consecutive games, tied for the longest streak in franchise history.