Victor Wembanyama Wows NBA Fans As Spurs Lose to De'Aaron Fox, Kings

Even San Antonio Spurs losses are exciting to watch in the Victor Wembanyama era.

The Spurs lost 129-120 to the Sacramento Kings Friday night as Wembanyama led the team and wowed fans with 27 points.

The Spurs have now lost seven straight games.

De'Aaron Fox matched his career high of 43 points as he led the Kings in the win.

Despite his team's struggles, Wembanyama impressed fans early. The top pick of the 2023 draft finished the first half with 16 points and three rebounds on 7-of-14 shooting.

Fans were impressed by a last-minute alley-oop, during which Wembanyama's head nearly collided with the backboard.

Zach Collins made some successful passes to Wembanyama in the first half, but a lack of Spurs passes to the team's star rookie had fans calling for a new point guard to arrive in San Antonio.

The Spurs trailed the Kings by just one point heading into the fourth quarter as Wembanyama's reach helped San Antonio remain within reach of tying.

Some fans complained about Wembanyama's playing time. He recorded 30 minutes and was benched for stretches of the second half.

Wembanyama finished the night with 12-of-26 shooting, including 2-of-8 from behind the arc. His shot selection in final minutes of his 11th NBA game earned criticism from fans.