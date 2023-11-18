X

NBA

    Victor Wembanyama Wows NBA Fans As Spurs Lose to De'Aaron Fox, Kings

    Julia StumbaughNovember 18, 2023

    San Antonio Spurs' Victor Wembanyama celebrates a basket against the Sacramento Kings during the first half of an NBA basketball game Friday, Nov. 17, 2023, in San Antonio. (AP Photo/Darren Abate)
    AP Photo/Darren Abate

    Even San Antonio Spurs losses are exciting to watch in the Victor Wembanyama era.

    The Spurs lost 129-120 to the Sacramento Kings Friday night as Wembanyama led the team and wowed fans with 27 points.

    The Spurs have now lost seven straight games.

    De'Aaron Fox matched his career high of 43 points as he led the Kings in the win.

    Despite his team's struggles, Wembanyama impressed fans early. The top pick of the 2023 draft finished the first half with 16 points and three rebounds on 7-of-14 shooting.

    Fans were impressed by a last-minute alley-oop, during which Wembanyama's head nearly collided with the backboard.

    NBA TV @NBATV

    TOUGH finish from Wemby on the lob! 💪 <a href="https://t.co/rd1vtWbfeU">pic.twitter.com/rd1vtWbfeU</a>

    NBA @NBA

    How, Wemby?! <a href="https://t.co/l0h4mYtVu8">https://t.co/l0h4mYtVu8</a> <a href="https://t.co/XMU0CD5La7">pic.twitter.com/XMU0CD5La7</a>

    Peter Oyebanji @Anderpeter2

    Wemby wasn't supposed to get that lob. That's not normal

    Smack Water (Cake ahh nigga) @Juice_Lowery

    Wemby a real life alien catching an oop stumbling off the screen at the corner of the glass is wild!

    Adam King @Adamking91

    That finish by Wemby was insane. As soon as the Spurs learn where to put the ball, it's going to be fun.

    Him Duncan🔑 @KingKe3_

    You can throw Wemby the ball wherever for a lob and he's catching it that's so insane

    erika @swipamurray

    how tf are you supposed to defend a lob for wemby 😭

    Kyle, a Madson @KyleAMadson

    If a lob to Victor Wembanyama was an NFL play, teams would be trying to get it banned

    ben pfeifer @bjpf_

    the more the spurs lean into wembanyama being giant, the better

    Zach Collins made some successful passes to Wembanyama in the first half, but a lack of Spurs passes to the team's star rookie had fans calling for a new point guard to arrive in San Antonio.

    b dougherty @CrossoverDoc

    zach collins can not be the only one on the team that can make a pass to wemby . please get a real point guard <a href="https://twitter.com/spurs?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@spurs</a>

    Michael @MWL152

    Zach Collins is the only one who knows how to pass to Wemby properly

    NumbersLie @NumbersLie_

    There y'all go. Just throw it to the basket for Wemby. Lets not make things more difficult than they need to be. <a href="https://twitter.com/spurs?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@spurs</a>

    The Spurs trailed the Kings by just one point heading into the fourth quarter as Wembanyama's reach helped San Antonio remain within reach of tying.

    San Antonio Spurs @spurs

    JEREMY ➡️ VICTOR <a href="https://t.co/OHgVOqb2wT">pic.twitter.com/OHgVOqb2wT</a>

    Cameron Fields @CameronFields_

    The fact Wemby brought the ball up, set the handoff up and executed the slip on the screen and got the dunk...my goodness man what a player

    Blue Auerbach @truthali_

    I thought they only made Wembanyama's in Space Jam

    J r u e @thatl0calguy

    beginning to think this Wembanyama kid might be special.

    Andrae Martinez @AndraeMartinez

    Man. The things he is doing at just 19 is unreal. Wemby is gonna run this league sooner than later

    Mr.Amazin91 @MrAmazin91

    Wemby is going to be unstoppable soon. In 3 years he will be the best player in the league. I just hope he stays healthy.

    Some fans complained about Wembanyama's playing time. He recorded 30 minutes and was benched for stretches of the second half.

    CK 10 @Katdaddy23

    Wemby has only played 25 minutes. Why is Pop only playing him 30 min a game? He is on the bench with 25 points smh

    Cisco @ciscov18

    Wemby has been on the bench for what 7 mins now?!?

    HIMOTHY @elijahspiros

    the spurs plus/minus when wemby is on the court vs off is unreal. i just watched the kings chip away at a 10+ point lead while he was on the bench 😭

    My NBA burner @GGG749998171

    When Wemby can start playing 40 minutes a game it's gonna be a PROBLEM

    jennn @jennyrubyjjane

    why is wemby sitting nobody wants to watch cedi osman

    Wembanyama finished the night with 12-of-26 shooting, including 2-of-8 from behind the arc. His shot selection in final minutes of his 11th NBA game earned criticism from fans.

    N. King @kingnigel_

    Wemby just needs a bit better shot selection.

    Wemby's Up Next 🔜 @franksochan

    Wemby forcing too many shots bro

    Vibranium Bonnet @DatGirlMoss

    Wemby just throwing the ball at the rim

    Zach Rehfuss @zach_rehfuss

    Wemby has to work on his touch on post ups. Swear he just chucks it at the back board

    San Antonio falls to 3-9 with the loss. Wembanyama and the Spurs will fight to end the losing skid as their home swing continues Saturday against the Memphis Grizzlies.