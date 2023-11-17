Zach LaVine Trade Rumors: Raptors to Have 'Some Level of Interest' in Bulls Star

Jamie Sabau/Getty Images

The Toronto Raptors could be planning to make a move for Chicago Bulls star Zach LaVine this winter.

The Raptors have "expect to have some level of interest" in LaVine, The Athletic's Shams Charania said Friday on Bally Sports' "The Rally."

Charania also named the Los Angeles Lakers, Miami Heat and Philadelphia 76ers as teams with a potential interest in LaVine.

Most teams interested in major trades will have to wait until December 15, when many free agents signed this summer become trade eligible.

LaVine is so far this season averaging 21.7 points, 3.0 assists and 4.9 rebounds in 12 starts.

The two-time All-Star is in the second season of a five-year contract that runs until 2026 with a player option through 2027.

