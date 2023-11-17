Photo: Shohei Ohtani, Star's Dog Featured on Topps Trading Card After AL MVP Win

Emma Sharon/MLB Photos via Getty Images

Shohei Ohtani and his dog now have their own Topps trading card.

After Ohtani was named the 2023 American League MVP on Thursday, Topps created a special trading card for the Los Angeles Angels phenom and his dog, which the company dubbed "the Most Valuable Puppy."

MLB Network announced Thursday that Ohtani had been named the 2023 AL MVP for the second time in his career, and his puppy stole the show as the announcement was being made.

Ohtani had a brilliant 2023 prior to hitting the shelf late in the season with an elbow injury.

The 29-year-old slashed .304/.412/.654 with 44 home runs, 95 RBI and 20 stolen bases in 135 games. He also went 10-5 on the mound with a 3.14 ERA, 1.06 WHIP and 167 strikeouts in 132 innings across 23 starts.

Ohtani previously won the AL MVP award in 2021. He finished second in voting in 2022 behind New York Yankees slugger Aaron Judge.