NBA L2M Report: Magic's Paolo Banchero Traveled Before Game-Winning Shot vs. Bulls

The hits keep on coming for the Chicago Bulls.

Chicago fell 96-94 to the Orlando Magic on Wednesday night thanks to a shot by Paolo Banchero with 1.1 seconds on the clock.

The NBA acknowledged Thursday in its Last Two Minute Report for the game that Banchero was guilty of a traveling violation after receiving the inbound pass. Bulls guard Alex Caruso appeared to gesture as much toward the officials as it happened.

"He made a tough shot. The ball bounced like four times on the rim and went in," Caruso told reporters after the game. "Without saying too much, we'll look at the Two Minute Report and see what happened with the foot movement for Paolo. Overall, I tried to make it tough on him."

The referees' mistake encapsulates how the season is unfolding for the Bulls.

They staged a players-only meeting after opening night, and not surprisingly, that didn't single-handedly remedy all of the team's problems. Chicago presently sits 12th in the Eastern Conference at 4-8, and its best players are the subject of increasingly frequent trade rumors.

Whatever the front office envisioned for the worst-case scenario, things might be worse than that.