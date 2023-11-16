X

    Travis, Jason Kelce's 'Fairytale of Philadelphia' Christmas Song Hits No. 1 on iTunes

    Taylor Swift's The Eras Tour has taken the world by storm in recent months, but it turns out that she isn't the only one with musical chops in her relationship.

    Swift's new beau, Kansas City Chiefs superstar tight end Travis Kelce, teamed up with his brother, Philadelphia Eagles center Jason Kelce, to produce a song that reached No. 1 on the United States iTunes charts this week.

    According to Chart Data on X, formerly known as Twitter, the Kelce brothers' duet entitled "Fairytale of Philadelphia" topped the charts as of Thursday:

    Jason celebrated the major accomplishment with a pair of tweets on X:

    "Fairytale of Philadelphia" is part of the "A Philly Special Christmas Special" album, which officially drops on Dec. 1.

    Last year, Eagles offensive linemen Jason Kelce, Lane Johnson and Jordan Mailata released their first Christmas album entitled "A Philly Special Christmas" with help from seasoned musicians and some of their other Eagles teammates.

    Featuring their own renditions of holiday classics, "A Philly Special Christmas" saw enough success that the group decided to go through with a sequel.

    A few of the songs from "A Philly Special Christmas Special" have already been released as singles, and "Fairytale of Philadelphia" is unsurprisingly gaining the most traction:

    The song is a new take on the 1987 hit "Fairytale of New York," which was created by The Pogues and Kirsty MacColl.

    Travis and Jason Kelce have emerged as arguably the NFL's two most popular players this season for myriad reasons.

    For starters, they faced off in the Super Bowl last season, plus they have created a beloved podcast called New Heights.

    The fact that Travis is dating perhaps the most famous musician in the world has opened them up to a brand-new fanbase as well, and that likely played a big role in the immediate success of "Fairytale of Philadelphia."