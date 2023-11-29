Ja'Lynn Polk NFL Draft 2024: Scouting Report for Washington WR

Steph Chambers/Getty Images

HEIGHT: 6'2"

WEIGHT: 204

HAND:

ARM:

WINGSPAN:

40-YARD DASH:

3-CONE:

SHUTTLE:

VERTICAL:

BROAD:

POSITIVES

— Excellent ball tracking skills and catch radius.

— Great hands. Consistent catching technique with strong, reliable grip.

— Above-average play strength and physicality.

— Above-average burst and twitch for his size. Helps generate YAC.

NEGATIVES

— Average long speed.

— Below-average feel for space and how to operate versus zone coverage.

— Low-energy blocker.

2023 STATISTICS

—

NOTES

— Born April 11, 2002

— 3-star recruit in Texas Tech's 2020 class, per 247Sports

— Transferred to Washington in 2021

— Two-year starter

OVERALL

Ja'Lynn Polk is an accuracy-erasing receiver who can play both inside and outside.

Everything comes down to ball skills with Polk. There may not be a better set of hands in the entire class. Polk is a natural mover, and his ability to go up for the ball in the air is effortless.

Thanks in part to his long arms, Polk excels at attacking the ball at its highest point. He is aggressive in finding the ball before defensive backs can, and he plays with flawless catching technique. When paired with strong hands and the innate understanding of how to protect the ball, you just won't find guys better at playing contested situations or away from their frame than Polk.

Athletically, Polk wins with burst and strength. He has decent explosiveness, both as a route-runner and as a ball-carrier. Polk can really sink and explode out of routes, even if he could stand to cut out some fat with his footwork. Additionally, Polk brings some real muscle to a guy with average size. It's not easy to bully him off the line of scrimmage or down the field.

Polk's drawbacks are speed and a feel for zone coverage.

Polk brings quality acceleration and change of direction, but he isn't a true burner. He wins down the field more because he can win at the line and outplay defenders at the catch point, not because he is outrunning everyone.

As a zone beater, Polk needs work. He's a force against man coverage, where his burst and strength can take over, but Polk doesn't always look comfortable negotiating space between zones and making himself available to the quarterback. That's something that could come with time in the NFL.

Polk is a ball-winning No. 2 WR in the NFL. He can dunk on DBs down the field and in the red zone, as well as serve as an underneath bully type on the outside to help move the chains. Polk may not be the star in an NFL offense, but he can be a reliable high-level contributor.

GRADE: 7.7 (Potential Impact Player — 2nd Round)

OVERALL RANK: 29

POSITION RANK: WR6

PRO COMPARISON: Mohamed Sanu