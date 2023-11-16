NFL

    Fantasy Football Week 11: Examining Trade Value for This Year's Top 100 Players

    Timothy Rapp@@TRappaRTFeatured Columnist IVNovember 16, 2023

      PHILADELPHIA, PENNSYLVANIA - NOVEMBER 5: Jalen Hurts #1 of the Philadelphia Eagles runs the ball against the Dallas Cowboys at Lincoln Financial Field on November 5, 2023 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. (Photo by Mitchell Leff/Getty Images)
      Let's be honest—if you are reading this, your fantasy team probably isn't good enough to win a title and you are scouring the trade market, hoping to fleece your league mates.

      You've come to the right place.

      The fantasy trade chart is our weekly effort to help you win your trades by giving you a general idea of how to value your own players. Obviously, you always need to take your scoring rules. lineup formats and team needs into account when considering a trade. Also remember that the chart is made with PPR scoring in mind.

      But this should give you a good baseline to work from while wheeling and dealing. Any player not listed has a trade value of one. And as always, may the fantasy points be with you!

    Trade Values

      INGLEWOOD, CALIFORNIA - NOVEMBER 12: David Montgomery #5 of the Detroit Lions and Jahmyr Gibbs #26 of the Detroit Lions warm up before the game against the Los Angeles Chargers at SoFi Stadium on November 12, 2023 in Inglewood, California. (Photo by Harry How/Getty Images)
      Trade Value: 15

      1. Tyreek Hill, WR, Miami Dolphins

      2. Christian McCaffrey, RB, San Francisco 49ers

      Trade Value: 14

      3. Alvin Kamara, RB, New Orleans Saints

      4. Travis Etienne Jr., RB, Jacksonville Jaguars

      5. Austin Ekeler, RB, Los Angeles Chargers

      Trade Value: 13

      6. A.J. Brown, WR, Philadelphia Eagles

      7. Justin Jefferson, WR, Minnesota Vikings

      8. CeeDee Lamb, WR, Dallas Cowboys

      9. Stefon Diggs, WR, Buffalo Bills

      10. Ja'Marr Chase, WR, Cincinnati Bengals

      11. Keenan Allen, WR, Los Angeles Chargers

      12. Amon-Ra St. Brown, WR, Detroit Lions

      13. Travis Kelce, TE, Kansas City Chiefs

      Trade Value: 12

      14. De'Von Achane, RB, Miami Dolphins

      15. Jahmyr Gibbs, RB, Detroit Lions

      16. Kenneth Walker III, RB, Seattle Seahawks

      17. Josh Jacobs, RB, Las Vegas Raiders

      18. Saquon Barkley, RB, New York Giants

      19. Rachaad White, RB, Tampa Bay Buccaneers

      20. Jonathan Taylor, RB, Indianapolis Colts

      Trade Value: 11

      21. Mike Evans, WR, Tampa Bay Buccaneers

      22. Cooper Kupp, WR, Los Angeles Rams

      23. T.J. Hockenson, TE, Minnesota Vikings

      24. Mark Andrews, TE, Baltimore Ravens

      Trade Value: 10

      25. Bijan Robinson, RB, Atlanta Falcons

      26. Raheem Mostert, RB, Miami Dolphins

      27. David Montgomery, RB, Detroit Lions

      28. D'Andre Swift, RB, Philadelphia Eagles

      29. Derrick Henry, RB, Tennessee Titans

      30. Breece Hall, RB, New York Jets

      Trade Value: 9

      31. Adam Thielen, WR, Carolina Panthers

      32. D.J. Moore, WR, Chicago Bears

      33. Michael Pittman Jr., WR, Indianapolis Colts

      34. Davante Adams, WR, Las Vegas Raiders

      35. Jalen Hurts, QB, Philadelphia Eagles

      36. Josh Allen, QB, Buffalo Bills

      Trade Value: 8

      37. Sam LaPorta, TE, Detroit Lions

      38. George Kittle, TE, San Francisco 49ers

      39. Puka Nacua, WR, Los Angeles Rams

      40. Brandon Aiyuk, WR, San Francisco 49ers

      41. Nico Collins, WR, Houston Texans

      42. Jaylen Waddle, WR, Miami Dolphins

      43. Garrett Wilson, WR, New York Jets

      44. Chris Olave, WR, New Orleans Saints

      45. Christian Kirk, WR, Jacksonville Jaguars

      46. DeVonta Smith, WR, Philadelphia Eagles

      47. Jordan Addison, WR, Minnesota Vikings

      Trade Value: 7

      48. Tony Pollard, RB, Dallas Cowboys

      49. Brian Robinson Jr., RB, Washington Commanders

      50. Joe Mixon, RB, Cincinnati Bengals

      51. Jerome Ford, RB, Cleveland Browns

      52. Justin Herbert, QB, Los Angeles Chargers

      53. Patrick Mahomes, QB, Kansas City Chiefs

      54. Dak Prescott, QB, Dallas Cowboys

      Trade Value: 6

      55. Amari Cooper, WR, Cleveland Browns

      56. Deebo Samuel, WR, San Francisco 49ers

      57. Courtland Sutton, WR, Denver Broncos

      58. Terry McLaurin, WR, Washington Commanders

      59. DeAndre Hopkins, WR, Tennessee Titans

      60. DK Metcalf, WR, Seattle Seahawks

      Trade Value: 5

      61. Cole Kmet, TE, Chicago Bears

      62. Dalton Schultz, TE, Houston Texans

      63. Evan Engram, TE, Jacksonville Jaguars

      64. Jake Ferguson, TE, Dallas Cowboys

      65. Dalton Kincaid, TE, Buffalo Bills

      66. Tua Tagovailoa, QB, Miami Dolphins

      67. Joe Burrow, QB, Cincinnati Bengals

      68. Lamar Jackson, QB, Baltimore Ravens

      69. C.J. Stroud, QB, Houston Texans

      Trade Value: 4

      70. Isiah Pacheco, RB, Kansas City Chiefs

      71. Javonte Williams, RB, Denver Broncos

      72. Rhamondre Stevenson, RB, New England Patriots

      73. James Cook, RB, Buffalo Bills

      74. James Conner, RB, Arizona Cardinals

      Trade Value: 3

      75. Tank Dell, WR, Houston Texans

      76. Marquise Brown, WR, Arizona Cardinals

      77. Tyler Lockett, WR, Seattle Seahawks

      78. Tee Higgins, WR, Cincinnati Bengals

      79. Jakobi Meyers, WR, Las Vegas Raiders

      80. Noah Brown, WR, Houston Texans

      81. Aaron Jones, RB, Green Bay Packers

      82. Najee Harris, RB, Pittsburgh Steelers

      83. Jaylen Warren, RB, Pittsburgh Steelers

      84. Gus Edwards, RB, Baltimore Ravens

      85. Khalil Herbert, RB, Chicago Bears

      Trade Value: 2

      86. Sam Howell, QB, Washington Commanders

      87. Justin Fields, QB, Chicago Bears

      88. Kyler Murray, QB, Arizona Cardinals

      89. David Njoku, TE, Cleveland Browns

      90. Taysom Hill, TE, New Orleans Saints

      91. Diontae Johnson, WR, Pittsburgh Steelers

      92. George Pickens, WR, Pittsburgh Steelers

      93. Chris Godwin, WR, Tampa Bay Buccaneers

      94. Zay Flowers, WR, Baltimore Ravens

      95. Drake London, WR, Atlanta Falcons

      96. Alexander Mattison, RB, Minnesota Vikings

      97. Darrell Henderson Jr., RB, Los Angeles Rams

      98. Keaton Mitchell, RB, Baltimore Ravens

      99. Kareem Hunt, RB, Cleveland Browns

      100. Gabe Davis, WR, Buffalo Bills

    Analysis

      Cleveland Browns wide receiver Amari Cooper (2) runs with the ball after making a catch during the first half of an NFL football game against the Baltimore Ravens, Sunday, Nov. 12, 2023, in Baltimore. (AP Photo/Terrance Williams)
      De'Von Achane and Jahmyr Gibbs are extremely explosive players and have more fantasy upside than Raheem Mostert and David Montgomery, respectively, so each hold higher trade value down the stretch.

      But both of these offenses have proven to support big fantasy outputs for more than one running back, so don't give away Mostert and Montgomery for pennies on the dollar. They lose some shine as the rookies eat into their touches, but these are still platoon situations on explosive offense.

      Cameron Wolfe @CameronWolfe

      Dolphins rookie RB De'Von Achane (knee) practiced again looking fast and fluid. Optimism on Achane being activated to play Sunday vs. Raiders.<br><br>Fantasy football users, my attempt to gather info on Achane's expected workload was sniped by HC Mike McDaniel today. Take a look 😂 <a href="https://t.co/RqfVChCJpj">pic.twitter.com/RqfVChCJpj</a>

      Quite a few fantasy seasons will probably be decided by these backfield splits going forward. But if you have Achane and Gibbs, you are sitting pretty.

      Matthew Berry @MatthewBerryTMR

      Gibbs or Montgomery. Montgomery or Gibbs. Breaking down the Lions backfield in <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/FFHappyHour?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#FFHappyHour</a> <a href="https://twitter.com/peacock?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@peacock</a> <a href="https://twitter.com/rotoworld_fb?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@rotoworld_fb</a> <a href="https://twitter.com/croucherJD?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@croucherJD</a> <a href="https://twitter.com/ConnorJRogers?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@ConnorJRogers</a> <a href="https://t.co/h4yvKZMMxP">pic.twitter.com/h4yvKZMMxP</a>

      Field Yates @FieldYates

      Should I start Jahmyr Gibbs or start David Montgomery?<br><br>Yes. <a href="https://t.co/1PEnbO7Btt">pic.twitter.com/1PEnbO7Btt</a>

      Noah Brown has been red hot the past two weeks, but the return of Nico Collins after he missed Week 10 could slow him down. In just about every way, the Houston Texans have been the surprise of the season, but it would be a downright shock if the trio of Collins, Brown and Tank Dell each held onto starter-worthy production the rest of the way.

      Brown is the player likely to suffer. He's someone worth selling high on if a wideout-desperate player in your league comes calling.

      You may be tempted to sell on Amari Cooper after the news that Deshaun Watson is done for the season, and fair enough. HIs numbers in the three games Watson already missed this season (11 catches for 213 yards on 25 targets) aren't terrible.

      But they are worse than with Watson, and a savvy fantasy player is going to point numbers like the ones below while low-balling you in trade talks:

      JJ Zachariason @LateRoundQB

      Amari Cooper in games with Deshaun Watson this year: <br>- 17.6 PPR points per game<br>- 24.2% target share per game<br><br>Amari Cooper in games without Deshaun Watson this year*:<br>- 9.1 PPR points per game<br>- 25.4% target share per game<br><br>*Includes game against Indy where Watson barely…

      JJ Zachariason @LateRoundQB

      It's bad. <a href="https://t.co/V9ddYgPweG">https://t.co/V9ddYgPweG</a>

      If you can get a good deal for Cooper, take it. But you won't, so you might as well ride this one out (and have other options at wideout).

      The temptation might also be to assume that Jerome Ford gets a bump with Watson out, seeing as the Browns may need to rely even more heavily on the run game. The counter-argument is that defenses probably will stack the box, less afraid of getting beaten by the passing game.

      So Ford probably isn't a buy-low or sell-high candidate at this point. He's in more of a holding pattern.

      Dump-down options tend to be a backup quarterback's best friend, however, which means players like Kareem Hunt and David Njoku could see their value go up a bit. Neither is going to move the needle in a major way for your team, but each are sneaky players to try to add into trades you are already making for bigger names. Win on the margins, people.

      Cooper Kupp should get a bump with Matthew Stafford expected to make his return this week. He's been hit-or-miss this season, but his first two games upon his return from injury this season (15 catches for 266 yards and a touchdown on 21 targets) is a reminder of his immense upside. If he's able to retain that form, he could win you your league.

