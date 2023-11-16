Fantasy Football Week 11: Examining Trade Value for This Year's Top 100 Players

2 of 2

De'Von Achane and Jahmyr Gibbs are extremely explosive players and have more fantasy upside than Raheem Mostert and David Montgomery, respectively, so each hold higher trade value down the stretch.

But both of these offenses have proven to support big fantasy outputs for more than one running back, so don't give away Mostert and Montgomery for pennies on the dollar. They lose some shine as the rookies eat into their touches, but these are still platoon situations on explosive offense.

Quite a few fantasy seasons will probably be decided by these backfield splits going forward. But if you have Achane and Gibbs, you are sitting pretty.

Noah Brown has been red hot the past two weeks, but the return of Nico Collins after he missed Week 10 could slow him down. In just about every way, the Houston Texans have been the surprise of the season, but it would be a downright shock if the trio of Collins, Brown and Tank Dell each held onto starter-worthy production the rest of the way.

Brown is the player likely to suffer. He's someone worth selling high on if a wideout-desperate player in your league comes calling.

You may be tempted to sell on Amari Cooper after the news that Deshaun Watson is done for the season, and fair enough. HIs numbers in the three games Watson already missed this season (11 catches for 213 yards on 25 targets) aren't terrible.

But they are worse than with Watson, and a savvy fantasy player is going to point numbers like the ones below while low-balling you in trade talks:

If you can get a good deal for Cooper, take it. But you won't, so you might as well ride this one out (and have other options at wideout).

The temptation might also be to assume that Jerome Ford gets a bump with Watson out, seeing as the Browns may need to rely even more heavily on the run game. The counter-argument is that defenses probably will stack the box, less afraid of getting beaten by the passing game.

So Ford probably isn't a buy-low or sell-high candidate at this point. He's in more of a holding pattern.

Dump-down options tend to be a backup quarterback's best friend, however, which means players like Kareem Hunt and David Njoku could see their value go up a bit. Neither is going to move the needle in a major way for your team, but each are sneaky players to try to add into trades you are already making for bigger names. Win on the margins, people.