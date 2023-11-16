Fantasy Football Week 11: Examining Trade Value for This Year's Top 100 Players

Fantasy Football Week 11: Examining Trade Value for This Year's Top 100 PlayersNovember 16, 2023
Let's be honest—if you are reading this, your fantasy team probably isn't good enough to win a title and you are scouring the trade market, hoping to fleece your league mates.
You've come to the right place.
The fantasy trade chart is our weekly effort to help you win your trades by giving you a general idea of how to value your own players. Obviously, you always need to take your scoring rules. lineup formats and team needs into account when considering a trade. Also remember that the chart is made with PPR scoring in mind.
But this should give you a good baseline to work from while wheeling and dealing. Any player not listed has a trade value of one. And as always, may the fantasy points be with you!
Trade Values
Trade Value: 15
1. Tyreek Hill, WR, Miami Dolphins
2. Christian McCaffrey, RB, San Francisco 49ers
Trade Value: 14
3. Alvin Kamara, RB, New Orleans Saints
4. Travis Etienne Jr., RB, Jacksonville Jaguars
5. Austin Ekeler, RB, Los Angeles Chargers
Trade Value: 13
6. A.J. Brown, WR, Philadelphia Eagles
7. Justin Jefferson, WR, Minnesota Vikings
8. CeeDee Lamb, WR, Dallas Cowboys
9. Stefon Diggs, WR, Buffalo Bills
10. Ja'Marr Chase, WR, Cincinnati Bengals
11. Keenan Allen, WR, Los Angeles Chargers
12. Amon-Ra St. Brown, WR, Detroit Lions
13. Travis Kelce, TE, Kansas City Chiefs
Trade Value: 12
14. De'Von Achane, RB, Miami Dolphins
15. Jahmyr Gibbs, RB, Detroit Lions
16. Kenneth Walker III, RB, Seattle Seahawks
17. Josh Jacobs, RB, Las Vegas Raiders
18. Saquon Barkley, RB, New York Giants
19. Rachaad White, RB, Tampa Bay Buccaneers
20. Jonathan Taylor, RB, Indianapolis Colts
Trade Value: 11
21. Mike Evans, WR, Tampa Bay Buccaneers
22. Cooper Kupp, WR, Los Angeles Rams
23. T.J. Hockenson, TE, Minnesota Vikings
24. Mark Andrews, TE, Baltimore Ravens
Trade Value: 10
25. Bijan Robinson, RB, Atlanta Falcons
26. Raheem Mostert, RB, Miami Dolphins
27. David Montgomery, RB, Detroit Lions
28. D'Andre Swift, RB, Philadelphia Eagles
29. Derrick Henry, RB, Tennessee Titans
30. Breece Hall, RB, New York Jets
Trade Value: 9
31. Adam Thielen, WR, Carolina Panthers
32. D.J. Moore, WR, Chicago Bears
33. Michael Pittman Jr., WR, Indianapolis Colts
34. Davante Adams, WR, Las Vegas Raiders
35. Jalen Hurts, QB, Philadelphia Eagles
36. Josh Allen, QB, Buffalo Bills
Trade Value: 8
37. Sam LaPorta, TE, Detroit Lions
38. George Kittle, TE, San Francisco 49ers
39. Puka Nacua, WR, Los Angeles Rams
40. Brandon Aiyuk, WR, San Francisco 49ers
41. Nico Collins, WR, Houston Texans
42. Jaylen Waddle, WR, Miami Dolphins
43. Garrett Wilson, WR, New York Jets
44. Chris Olave, WR, New Orleans Saints
45. Christian Kirk, WR, Jacksonville Jaguars
46. DeVonta Smith, WR, Philadelphia Eagles
47. Jordan Addison, WR, Minnesota Vikings
Trade Value: 7
48. Tony Pollard, RB, Dallas Cowboys
49. Brian Robinson Jr., RB, Washington Commanders
50. Joe Mixon, RB, Cincinnati Bengals
51. Jerome Ford, RB, Cleveland Browns
52. Justin Herbert, QB, Los Angeles Chargers
53. Patrick Mahomes, QB, Kansas City Chiefs
54. Dak Prescott, QB, Dallas Cowboys
Trade Value: 6
55. Amari Cooper, WR, Cleveland Browns
56. Deebo Samuel, WR, San Francisco 49ers
57. Courtland Sutton, WR, Denver Broncos
58. Terry McLaurin, WR, Washington Commanders
59. DeAndre Hopkins, WR, Tennessee Titans
60. DK Metcalf, WR, Seattle Seahawks
Trade Value: 5
61. Cole Kmet, TE, Chicago Bears
62. Dalton Schultz, TE, Houston Texans
63. Evan Engram, TE, Jacksonville Jaguars
64. Jake Ferguson, TE, Dallas Cowboys
65. Dalton Kincaid, TE, Buffalo Bills
66. Tua Tagovailoa, QB, Miami Dolphins
67. Joe Burrow, QB, Cincinnati Bengals
68. Lamar Jackson, QB, Baltimore Ravens
69. C.J. Stroud, QB, Houston Texans
Trade Value: 4
70. Isiah Pacheco, RB, Kansas City Chiefs
71. Javonte Williams, RB, Denver Broncos
72. Rhamondre Stevenson, RB, New England Patriots
73. James Cook, RB, Buffalo Bills
74. James Conner, RB, Arizona Cardinals
Trade Value: 3
75. Tank Dell, WR, Houston Texans
76. Marquise Brown, WR, Arizona Cardinals
77. Tyler Lockett, WR, Seattle Seahawks
78. Tee Higgins, WR, Cincinnati Bengals
79. Jakobi Meyers, WR, Las Vegas Raiders
80. Noah Brown, WR, Houston Texans
81. Aaron Jones, RB, Green Bay Packers
82. Najee Harris, RB, Pittsburgh Steelers
83. Jaylen Warren, RB, Pittsburgh Steelers
84. Gus Edwards, RB, Baltimore Ravens
85. Khalil Herbert, RB, Chicago Bears
Trade Value: 2
86. Sam Howell, QB, Washington Commanders
87. Justin Fields, QB, Chicago Bears
88. Kyler Murray, QB, Arizona Cardinals
89. David Njoku, TE, Cleveland Browns
90. Taysom Hill, TE, New Orleans Saints
91. Diontae Johnson, WR, Pittsburgh Steelers
92. George Pickens, WR, Pittsburgh Steelers
93. Chris Godwin, WR, Tampa Bay Buccaneers
94. Zay Flowers, WR, Baltimore Ravens
95. Drake London, WR, Atlanta Falcons
96. Alexander Mattison, RB, Minnesota Vikings
97. Darrell Henderson Jr., RB, Los Angeles Rams
98. Keaton Mitchell, RB, Baltimore Ravens
99. Kareem Hunt, RB, Cleveland Browns
100. Gabe Davis, WR, Buffalo Bills
Analysis
De'Von Achane and Jahmyr Gibbs are extremely explosive players and have more fantasy upside than Raheem Mostert and David Montgomery, respectively, so each hold higher trade value down the stretch.
But both of these offenses have proven to support big fantasy outputs for more than one running back, so don't give away Mostert and Montgomery for pennies on the dollar. They lose some shine as the rookies eat into their touches, but these are still platoon situations on explosive offense.
Cameron Wolfe @CameronWolfe
Dolphins rookie RB De'Von Achane (knee) practiced again looking fast and fluid. Optimism on Achane being activated to play Sunday vs. Raiders.<br><br>Fantasy football users, my attempt to gather info on Achane's expected workload was sniped by HC Mike McDaniel today. Take a look 😂 <a href="https://t.co/RqfVChCJpj">pic.twitter.com/RqfVChCJpj</a>
Quite a few fantasy seasons will probably be decided by these backfield splits going forward. But if you have Achane and Gibbs, you are sitting pretty.
Matthew Berry @MatthewBerryTMR
Gibbs or Montgomery. Montgomery or Gibbs. Breaking down the Lions backfield in <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/FFHappyHour?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#FFHappyHour</a> <a href="https://twitter.com/peacock?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@peacock</a> <a href="https://twitter.com/rotoworld_fb?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@rotoworld_fb</a> <a href="https://twitter.com/croucherJD?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@croucherJD</a> <a href="https://twitter.com/ConnorJRogers?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@ConnorJRogers</a> <a href="https://t.co/h4yvKZMMxP">pic.twitter.com/h4yvKZMMxP</a>
Noah Brown has been red hot the past two weeks, but the return of Nico Collins after he missed Week 10 could slow him down. In just about every way, the Houston Texans have been the surprise of the season, but it would be a downright shock if the trio of Collins, Brown and Tank Dell each held onto starter-worthy production the rest of the way.
Brown is the player likely to suffer. He's someone worth selling high on if a wideout-desperate player in your league comes calling.
You may be tempted to sell on Amari Cooper after the news that Deshaun Watson is done for the season, and fair enough. HIs numbers in the three games Watson already missed this season (11 catches for 213 yards on 25 targets) aren't terrible.
But they are worse than with Watson, and a savvy fantasy player is going to point numbers like the ones below while low-balling you in trade talks:
JJ Zachariason @LateRoundQB
Amari Cooper in games with Deshaun Watson this year: <br>- 17.6 PPR points per game<br>- 24.2% target share per game<br><br>Amari Cooper in games without Deshaun Watson this year*:<br>- 9.1 PPR points per game<br>- 25.4% target share per game<br><br>*Includes game against Indy where Watson barely…
If you can get a good deal for Cooper, take it. But you won't, so you might as well ride this one out (and have other options at wideout).
The temptation might also be to assume that Jerome Ford gets a bump with Watson out, seeing as the Browns may need to rely even more heavily on the run game. The counter-argument is that defenses probably will stack the box, less afraid of getting beaten by the passing game.
So Ford probably isn't a buy-low or sell-high candidate at this point. He's in more of a holding pattern.
Dump-down options tend to be a backup quarterback's best friend, however, which means players like Kareem Hunt and David Njoku could see their value go up a bit. Neither is going to move the needle in a major way for your team, but each are sneaky players to try to add into trades you are already making for bigger names. Win on the margins, people.
Cooper Kupp should get a bump with Matthew Stafford expected to make his return this week. He's been hit-or-miss this season, but his first two games upon his return from injury this season (15 catches for 266 yards and a touchdown on 21 targets) is a reminder of his immense upside. If he's able to retain that form, he could win you your league.