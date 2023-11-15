Buccaneers Rumors: Devin White Wanted $20M per Season in Contract Talks with TB

Cooper Neill/Getty Images

Tampa Bay Buccaneers linebacker Devin White will be an unrestricted free agent this offseason not receiving a contract extension, but ESPN's Jeremy Fowler reported on Wednesday that the 25-year-old was seeking a whopping figure in negotiations prior to the 2023 campaign.

"One of the more talented linebackers of the past five years had an uneven performance in 2022 but has been more consistent this season and showed toughness playing through a nagging foot injury. When healthy and flying around the field, he's a big-money player," Fowler stated. "Word around the league is that White wanted $20 million per year from the Bucs on a new deal. He likely won't get that, but he'll do well."

White, who is playing the 2023 season on his $11.7 million fifth-year option, requested to be traded in April over his unhappiness with contract negotiations, but he walked it back a few months later by calling the request "a little selfish." The Tampa Bay Times' Rick Stroud reported at the time that a "secret meeting" between White, general manager Jason Licht and head coach Todd Bowles led to the linebacker rescinding the request.

The 25-year-old seems to be content with his decision to stick around, as he said in September following Tampa Bay's 2-0 start that "this defense is so fun to be [a part] of" and he was "stupid for trying to leave."

The Bucs are now 4-5, but White has continued to perform at a high level. He ranks third on the team with 60 total tackles while also adding three tackles for loss, three passes defended, two sacks and an interception. Tampa Bay snapped a four-game losing streak on Sunday with a 20-6 win over the Tennessee Titans.

White is likely to be one of the most coveted defensive free agents this offseason, so it can be expected that he will earn the major payday he was seeking in the spring if he continues to produce for the Bucs.