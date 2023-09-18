X

    Devin White Says He's 'Stupid' for Trade Request as Baker Mayfield, Bucs Start 2-0

    Joseph Zucker@@JosephZuckerFeatured Columnist IVSeptember 18, 2023

    TAMPA, FL - AUGUST 26: Devin White #45 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers warms up prior to an NFL preseason football game against the Baltimore Ravens at Raymond James Stadium on August 26, 2023 in Tampa, Florida. (Photo by Kevin Sabitus/Getty Images)
    Kevin Sabitus/Getty Images

    Failing to get traded has been a blessing in disguise for Tampa Bay Buccaneers star Devin White.

    Following the Bucs' 2-0 start, White said on Instagram that "this defense is so fun to be apart of" and that he was "stupid for trying to leave."

    JC Allen @JCAllenNFL

    <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/GoBucs?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#GoBucs</a> LB Devin White's season has gotten off to a tremendous start. White requested a trade in the offseason and after two games is regretting that decision with how dominant this <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/Bucs?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#Bucs</a> defense has been. <a href="https://t.co/MmzrZkYKsY">pic.twitter.com/MmzrZkYKsY</a>

    This article will be updated soon to provide more information and analysis.

