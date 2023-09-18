Devin White Says He's 'Stupid' for Trade Request as Baker Mayfield, Bucs Start 2-0

Devin White Says He's 'Stupid' for Trade Request as Baker Mayfield, Bucs Start 2-0September 18, 2023
Failing to get traded has been a blessing in disguise for Tampa Bay Buccaneers star Devin White.
Following the Bucs' 2-0 start, White said on Instagram that "this defense is so fun to be apart of" and that he was "stupid for trying to leave."
JC Allen @JCAllenNFL
<a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/GoBucs?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#GoBucs</a> LB Devin White's season has gotten off to a tremendous start. White requested a trade in the offseason and after two games is regretting that decision with how dominant this <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/Bucs?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#Bucs</a> defense has been. <a href="https://t.co/MmzrZkYKsY">pic.twitter.com/MmzrZkYKsY</a>
