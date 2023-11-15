MLB MVP 2023: Final Odds and Predictions for AL and NL Awards

1 of 2

Thearon W. Henderson/Getty Images

AL MVP Odds*

Shohei Ohtani (-20,000) Corey Seager (+2,000) Julio Rodriguez (+5,000) Marcus Semien (+15,000) Bobby Witt Jr. (+20,000)

*Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook (h/t Covers.com) as of September 25, when they went off the board.

Shohei Ohtani is the most recognizable star in the sport of baseball today and backed up his superstardom in 2023 with another unforgettable season.



Prior to surgery for a torn UCL in September, Ohtani blasted 44 home runs, scored 102 times, drove in another 95, and compiled a slash line of .304/.412/.654.

On top of that, the greatest two-way player of all time added an ERA of 3.14, a K/BB rate of 3.0, and a WAR of 4.0 from the mound.



Prior to his injury, he was still the single most captivating player in the game despite playing for another underwhelming Los Angeles Angels team.



He is going to command a historic contract, potentially from a new team, and will have earned every dollar, a rarity in sports.



Seager had an all time great postseason, Julio is Julio, but neither was as consistently great in the AL this season than Ohtani and he will be rewarded with his second league MVP award.