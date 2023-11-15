Power Ranking the 10 Best WWE PPV Posters of All Time

10 of 10

Credit: WWE.com

The 1991 Royal Rumble poster by Joe Jusko is the greatest promotional image ever produced by WWE.



Other shows have tried to replicate it, including the 1992 and 2001 editions of the Rumble, but neither captured the enormous personalities of the characters or the idea of "every man for himself," like Jusko's artwork.



Eight of the 10 men on the poster are WWE Hall of Famers, the other two should be, and all are immortalized in artwork that will serve as a nostalgic reminder of a simpler time in pro wrestling fandom.



Results

The Rockers def. The Orient Express

Big Boss Man def. The Barbarian

Sgt. Slaughter def. WWE champion The Ultimate Warrior to win the title

The Mountie def. Koko B. Ware

Ted DiBiase and Virgil def. Dusty and Dustin Rhodes

Hulk Hogan won the 1991 Royal Rumble match

Did the PPV Live Up to the Poster?

Yes. In fact, the 1991 Royal Rumble may be the most underrated show of that era.



A great opener between The Rockers and old AWA foes Pat Tanaka and Paul Diamond (as Tanaka and Kato) was followed by a Boss Man-Barbarian bout that was better than it had any right to be and a Rumble match that was the best of that style to date.

