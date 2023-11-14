Josh Allen, Bills Ripped as Frauds by NFL Fans After Loss to Russell Wilson, Broncos

Timothy T Ludwig/Getty Images

Josh Allen struggled mightily as the Buffalo Bills lost the Denver Broncos by the final score of 24-22 on Monday Night Football.

After entering the game with three losses in the team's past five contests, many expected Allen and the Bills to come out firing against an underperforming Broncos team. Denver entered Monday's matchup allowing 28.3 points per game, the worst mark in the NFL.

Instead, they trailed 15-8 at the half. Through the first two quarters, Allen threw for just 85 yards and one touchdown to go along with two interceptions. He did record a rushing score to give Buffalo the lead with 1:55 remaining in the game, although it wasn't enough to secure a win.

After the Broncos drove down to the Bills' 23-yard line, kicker Will Lutz initially missed the game-winning field goal. However, Buffalo was called for a penalty as the defense had too many men on the field.

With a second shot to secure the victory, Lutz delivered on a 36-yard field goal.

Allen ended the night with 177 passing yards, his second-lowest total of the season. NFL fans and former players weren't sold by his performance.

Meanwhile, Russell Wilson torched the Bills' secondary. He thoroughly outplayed Allen, completing over 82 percent of his passes for 192 yards and two touchdowns with zero interceptions.