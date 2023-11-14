X

NFL

NEWSSCORESTEAMSRUMORSFANTASYDRAFT

    Josh Allen, Bills Ripped as Frauds by NFL Fans After Loss to Russell Wilson, Broncos

    zach bacharContributor INovember 14, 2023

    ORCHARD PARK, NEW YORK - NOVEMBER 13: Josh Allen #17 of the Buffalo Bills reacts after throwing an interception against the Denver Broncos during the second quarter of the game at Highmark Stadium on November 13, 2023 in Orchard Park, New York. (Photo by Timothy T Ludwig/Getty Images)
    Timothy T Ludwig/Getty Images

    Josh Allen struggled mightily as the Buffalo Bills lost the Denver Broncos by the final score of 24-22 on Monday Night Football.

    After entering the game with three losses in the team's past five contests, many expected Allen and the Bills to come out firing against an underperforming Broncos team. Denver entered Monday's matchup allowing 28.3 points per game, the worst mark in the NFL.

    Instead, they trailed 15-8 at the half. Through the first two quarters, Allen threw for just 85 yards and one touchdown to go along with two interceptions. He did record a rushing score to give Buffalo the lead with 1:55 remaining in the game, although it wasn't enough to secure a win.

    After the Broncos drove down to the Bills' 23-yard line, kicker Will Lutz initially missed the game-winning field goal. However, Buffalo was called for a penalty as the defense had too many men on the field.

    With a second shot to secure the victory, Lutz delivered on a 36-yard field goal.

    Allen ended the night with 177 passing yards, his second-lowest total of the season. NFL fans and former players weren't sold by his performance.

    Josh Allen, Bills Ripped as Frauds by NFL Fans After Loss to Russell Wilson, Broncos
    Video Play Button
    ✨ Watch more top videos, highlights, and B/R original content Right Arrow Icon
    NFL @NFL

    Broncos intercept Josh Allen for the second time tonight<br><br>📺: <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/DENvsBUF?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#DENvsBUF</a> on ESPN/ABC<br>📱: Stream on <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/NFLPlus?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#NFLPlus</a> <a href="https://t.co/J3bHxYOoK2">https://t.co/J3bHxYOoK2</a> <a href="https://t.co/AXDlg7mUcA">pic.twitter.com/AXDlg7mUcA</a>

    Bleacher Report @BleacherReport

    BILLS FANS RN <a href="https://t.co/QNVt7at3C4">pic.twitter.com/QNVt7at3C4</a>

    Robert Griffin III @RGIII

    The industry talks about Dak's ints the way they should talk about Josh Allen's.

    ESPN Stats & Info @ESPNStatsInfo

    Josh Allen has thrown an interception in 6 straight games.<br><br>That's the longest streak by a Bills QB since Ryan Fitzpatrick in 2011. <a href="https://t.co/LRGkhHXOlY">pic.twitter.com/LRGkhHXOlY</a>

    Bleacher Report @BleacherReport

    Josh Allen leads the NFL with 11 INT 😐 <a href="https://t.co/2GmwdT8GGX">pic.twitter.com/2GmwdT8GGX</a>

    Nick Shook @TheNickShook

    Where is Josh Allen and who is this impostor wearing No. 17??

    Richard Sherman @RSherman_25

    The Josh Allen conversation NEEDS to be had! It's getting out of hand

    𝓂𝒶𝓀𝒶𝓎𝓁𝒶🩷🦋 @StroudROTY

    Madden curse got josh allen💔 <a href="https://t.co/MxmvHcRKuQ">pic.twitter.com/MxmvHcRKuQ</a>

    Pat McAfee @PatMcAfeeShow

    I'm so confused by Josh Allen

    Booger @ESPNBooger

    Let's take Josh Allen out of the elite quarterback category until we see elite play more than once in a while

    SleeperNFL @SleeperNFL

    Josh Allen without Brian Daboll <a href="https://t.co/kpHR93Zc2C">pic.twitter.com/kpHR93Zc2C</a>

    Thomas Christopher @ThomasCP_NFL

    The Bills are frauds

    Bobby Shouse @B_Shousejr

    How many INT's will Josh Allen have tonight? <a href="https://t.co/1zirTrKi7U">pic.twitter.com/1zirTrKi7U</a>

    Kyle Ledbetter ☀️ @SportsDSD_

    Nobody:<br><br>Josh Allen Every 3 Buffalo Bills Plays: <a href="https://t.co/UlTFYlAvrp">pic.twitter.com/UlTFYlAvrp</a>

    Jefe @JSpenceTheKing

    If the Bills lose this game you can blame it 100% on Josh Allen and the offense. Dropped passes, turnovers, lack of execution… I don't want analytics and talk about how they're the best 5-5 team in history.

    LT-II @fan1sports305

    Buffalo Bills are FRAUDS <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/letsgophins?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#letsgophins</a> <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/miamidolphins?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#miamidolphins</a>

    Beerly Kerry 🍻 @BeerlyKerry

    Bills are FRAUDS

    Meanwhile, Russell Wilson torched the Bills' secondary. He thoroughly outplayed Allen, completing over 82 percent of his passes for 192 yards and two touchdowns with zero interceptions.

    Buffalo fell to 5-5 after the defeat, slipping further behind the Miami Dolphins for first place in the AFC East.