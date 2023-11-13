Raptors' OG Anunoby Out vs. Wizards; Suffered Finger Injury Doing Household Chores

Raptors' OG Anunoby Out vs. Wizards; Suffered Finger Injury Doing Household ChoresNovember 13, 2023
Toronto Raptors forward OG Anunoby will miss Monday night's game against the Washington Wizards with a finger laceration, according to Sportsnet's Blake Murphy. The 26-year-old cut himself while doing household chores Sunday.
Anunoby has played in all but one of the Raptors games this season.
"I wish I was there to help out," Toronto coach Darko Rajaković said of Anunoby's chores.
Gary Trent Jr. will also be out for the Raptors as he deals with a case of plantar fasciitis.
Murphy believes that Otto Porter will step up in Anunoby's absence and enter the starting lineup against Washington.
Fortunately, Toronto should still be able to dispatch a lowly Wizards team that is currently 2-7 and have the worst-ranked defense in the entire league. They are giving up 123.8 points per game, the second-worst mark in the NBA behind the San Antonio Spurs.
Anunoby—one of the better two-way players in the league—is averaging 16.4 points per game to go along with four rebounds, 1.8 assists and 1.3 steals on 51.0 percent shooting from the field.