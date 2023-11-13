X

NBA

    Raptors' OG Anunoby Out vs. Wizards; Suffered Finger Injury Doing Household Chores

    Francisco RosaNovember 13, 2023

    DALLAS, TEXAS - NOVEMBER 08: O.G. Anunoby #3 of the Toronto Raptors drives the ball past Derrick Jones Jr. #55 of the Dallas Mavericks in the fourth quarter at American Airlines Center on November 08, 2023 in Dallas, Texas.
    Richard Rodriguez/Getty Images

    Toronto Raptors forward OG Anunoby will miss Monday night's game against the Washington Wizards with a finger laceration, according to Sportsnet's Blake Murphy. The 26-year-old cut himself while doing household chores Sunday.

    Anunoby has played in all but one of the Raptors games this season.

    "I wish I was there to help out," Toronto coach Darko Rajaković said of Anunoby's chores.

    Gary Trent Jr. will also be out for the Raptors as he deals with a case of plantar fasciitis.

    Murphy believes that Otto Porter will step up in Anunoby's absence and enter the starting lineup against Washington.

    Fortunately, Toronto should still be able to dispatch a lowly Wizards team that is currently 2-7 and have the worst-ranked defense in the entire league. They are giving up 123.8 points per game, the second-worst mark in the NBA behind the San Antonio Spurs.

    Anunoby—one of the better two-way players in the league—is averaging 16.4 points per game to go along with four rebounds, 1.8 assists and 1.3 steals on 51.0 percent shooting from the field.

