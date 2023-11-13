Raptors' OG Anunoby Out vs. Wizards; Suffered Finger Injury Doing Household Chores

Richard Rodriguez/Getty Images

Toronto Raptors forward OG Anunoby will miss Monday night's game against the Washington Wizards with a finger laceration, according to Sportsnet's Blake Murphy. The 26-year-old cut himself while doing household chores Sunday.

Anunoby has played in all but one of the Raptors games this season.

"I wish I was there to help out," Toronto coach Darko Rajaković said of Anunoby's chores.

Gary Trent Jr. will also be out for the Raptors as he deals with a case of plantar fasciitis.

Murphy believes that Otto Porter will step up in Anunoby's absence and enter the starting lineup against Washington.

Fortunately, Toronto should still be able to dispatch a lowly Wizards team that is currently 2-7 and have the worst-ranked defense in the entire league. They are giving up 123.8 points per game, the second-worst mark in the NBA behind the San Antonio Spurs.