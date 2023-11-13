Lou Williams Says He's 'Done Enough' to Make Basketball HOF; Made 6th Man Role 'Cool'

Todd Kirkland/Getty Images

Turns out being the subject of a popular Drake song isn't enough for Lou Williams.

The former three-time "6 man" of the year believes that he built a resume worthy of the Naismith Basketball Hall of Fame over his 18-year NBA career in which he was one of the NBA's best microwave scorers.

Williams talked about his HOF worthiness while on the latest of episode of the Podcast P with Paul George presented by Wave Sports + Entertainment.

"I honestly feel like I did enough," Williams said (1:06:00). "I think when you think of the Hall of Fame, you think of the obvious guys, you know what I'm saying? You don't think of the rest of the class. There's a coach you've never heard of that's going to go in the Hall of Fame that same year. There's going to be some players, there's going to be some person that's a staff member that's going to go in the Hall of Fame.

"The Basketball Hall of Fame is about making an impact on the game that nobody else has been able to do. And I feel like I especially have done that. I feel like Jamal [Crawford] has done that. He's eligible two years before I am, he's eligible next year. So how it goes for him will kind of give me an idea of how it's going to go for me. Whether it's first ballot or whatever I think I've done enough to get it. Talk about somebody who embraced a position that was handed to me…and I championed it and I made it cool. I made it transcendent where young kids are comfortable with doing it."

While winning three Sixth Man of the Year awards is quite the achievement, tied with Jamal Crawford for the most times getting the honor, it'd be hard to imagine Williams getting into the Hall of Fame with not much else on his resume .

Over the course of his career, Williams didn't make an All-Star team or an All NBA team. He started just 38 games over his final 11 years in the league.

There is no denying Williams' scoring prowess, especially during his time with the Clippers, with whom he won two of his Sixth Man awards. During the 2017-18 campaign he averaged 22.6 points per game.

Williams averaged 13.9 points per game during his career.