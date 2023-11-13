Saints' Michael Thomas, Marshon Lattimore Have 'Fairly Significant' Injuries, per HC

Stephen Maturen/Getty Images

Both wide receiver Michael Thomas and cornerback Marshon Lattimore are dealing with "fairly significant injuries" following the New Orleans Saints' loss to the Minnesota Vikings on Sunday, according to coach Dennis Allen.

Luckily the two stars will have time to recover as the Saints enter the bye and both players are expected to rehab throughout the week ahead of the team's Nov. 26 matchup with the Atlanta Falcons, per Allen.

Thomas went down with a knee injury in the first quarter at U.S. Bank Stadium while Lattimore was carted off in the fourth quarter with an ankle issue.

