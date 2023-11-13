X

NFL

    Saints' Michael Thomas, Marshon Lattimore Have 'Fairly Significant' Injuries, per HC

    Francisco RosaNovember 13, 2023

    MINNEAPOLIS, MINNESOTA - NOVEMBER 12: Michael Thomas #13 of the New Orleans Saints on the bench before the game against the Minnesota Vikings at U.S. Bank Stadium on November 12, 2023 in Minneapolis, Minnesota. (Photo by Stephen Maturen/Getty Images)
    Stephen Maturen/Getty Images

    Both wide receiver Michael Thomas and cornerback Marshon Lattimore are dealing with "fairly significant injuries" following the New Orleans Saints' loss to the Minnesota Vikings on Sunday, according to coach Dennis Allen.

    Luckily the two stars will have time to recover as the Saints enter the bye and both players are expected to rehab throughout the week ahead of the team's Nov. 26 matchup with the Atlanta Falcons, per Allen.

    Thomas went down with a knee injury in the first quarter at U.S. Bank Stadium while Lattimore was carted off in the fourth quarter with an ankle issue.

    New Orleans Saints @Saints

    Dennis Allen gives an injury update on Carr, Thomas, and Lattimore: <a href="https://t.co/0TVpFtwb3k">pic.twitter.com/0TVpFtwb3k</a>

