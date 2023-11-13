Lakers HC Ham on Anthony Davis' Preferred Position: 'I Don't Get Caught Up in It'

Eric Espada/NBAE via Getty Images

Anthony Davis wants his minutes at center limited. He's expressed as much behind the scenes, leading to the Lakers signing Christian Wood and Jaxson Hayes in the offseason and playing two-big lineups at times this season.

That said, Lakers coach Darvin Ham says the team and Davis is on the same page with how to handle his minutes.

"I don't get caught up in it," Ham told ESPN's Dave McMenamin. "I know what he means about wanting to have his skill set be diversified on the floor. I get that part, and we are on the same page."

Even if Davis doesn't want to be a full-time center, he's largely been one this season. Basketball-Reference estimates he's spent 100 percent of his time on the floor at center, though that includes the 119 minutes he's played with Wood so far. Davis and Hayes have only played 12 minutes together this season.

The Lakers remain at their best with Davis playing the primary big man, but it's fair to wonder if his oft-injured body can withstand a full season of that workload. Davis has missed 104 regular-season games over the last three seasons, rendering him unable to fully take the reins from LeBron James as the Lakers' best player.

With James approaching his 39th birthday in December, Davis' production and availability is paramount to this team having any chance at a deep playoff run.