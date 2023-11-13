Rory McIlroy Recalls Saying Patrick Cantlay is a 'D--k' in Joe LaCava-Ryder Cup Video

Photo By Brendan Moran/Sportsfile via Getty Images

Rory McIlroy and the caddie for Patrick Cantlay, Joe LaCava, had a bit of an exchange during September's Ryder Cup, when McIlroy didn't appreciate LaCava waving his hat while he was getting ready to putt.

On Monday, McIlroy offered more insight into his thoughts on Cantlay in general.

"Here's what angered me," he told Paul Kimmage of the Irish Independent. "My relationship with Cantlay is average at best. We don't have a ton in common and see the world quite differently."

"And they're trying to defuse the situation, but I start having a go at them," he continued. "'Joe LaCava used to be a nice guy when he was caddying for Tiger, and now he's caddying for that d--k he's turned into a... I still wasn't in a great headspace."

