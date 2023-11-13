X

    Rory McIlroy Recalls Saying Patrick Cantlay is a 'D--k' in Joe LaCava-Ryder Cup Video

    Rome , Italy - 30 September 2023; Rory McIlroy of Europe shakes hands with Patrick Cantlay of USA on the 18th green during the afternoon fourball matches on day two of the 2023 Ryder Cup at Marco Simone Golf and Country Club in Rome, Italy. (Photo By Brendan Moran/Sportsfile via Getty Images)
    Rory McIlroy and the caddie for Patrick Cantlay, Joe LaCava, had a bit of an exchange during September's Ryder Cup, when McIlroy didn't appreciate LaCava waving his hat while he was getting ready to putt.

    A bit of drama on the 18th green. <br><br>Rory was upset with Cantlay's caddie for waving his hat before he putted.<br>(via NBC) <a href="https://t.co/Qw6kaRehDg">pic.twitter.com/Qw6kaRehDg</a>

    Luke Donald clarifies that Rory asked Joe LaCava to move out of the way on 18 and he didn't move and kept waving his hat, and Rory was not happy about that. Goes against what LaCava told Steve Sands on NBC that Rory was laughing about it.

    On Monday, McIlroy offered more insight into his thoughts on Cantlay in general.

    "Here's what angered me," he told Paul Kimmage of the Irish Independent. "My relationship with Cantlay is average at best. We don't have a ton in common and see the world quite differently."

    "And they're trying to defuse the situation, but I start having a go at them," he continued. "'Joe LaCava used to be a nice guy when he was caddying for Tiger, and now he's caddying for that d--k he's turned into a... I still wasn't in a great headspace."

