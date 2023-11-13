Video: Max Drops Trailer and Start Date for Miami Dolphins on 'Hard Knocks In Season'

Megan Briggs/Getty Images

Max released the trailer for the HBO Original Hard Knocks: In Season, which is following the Miami Dolphins in their bid to return to the NFL playoffs for the second straight year.

"We can't wait to show the world the incredible personalities on the Miami Dolphins and the unbelievable preparation they put into each game," said NFL Films senior producer Emily Leitner Cameron. "All that hard work, seven days a week, promises to deliver an exciting new chapter in this series that means so much to the NFL, HBO and football fans everywhere."

Hard Knocks: In Season will debut on Nov. 21, with new episodes dropping every Tuesday through Jan. 9.

The cameras will start rolling ahead of Miami's Week 11 matchup with the Las Vegas Raiders on Sunday.

The Dolphins should make for a compelling focus for the series. They boast an offense that ranks first in both average yards (435.3) and points (31.7), and they've at times looked like the best team in the league.

However, Miami also stumbled in its three biggest tests so far, losing to the Buffalo Bills, Philadelphia Eagles and Kansas City Chiefs. Those results led fans to question whether Mike McDaniel's squad is merely a pretender that can beat up on lesser opponents.